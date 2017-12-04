Manchester City draw all-Premier League tie with Burnley in the FA Cup Third Round

Pep Guardiola's search for his first piece of silverware in England has been given another opportunity, as Manchester City were drawn against fellow Premier League side Burnley in the Third Round of the FA Cup.

Starting on the road to Wembley Stadium

It has been an excellent start to the campaign for Guardiola's men but their search for the first piece of silverware still continues, the League Cup will be the first opportunity in terms of dates but the coach will be hoping that his side can produce in the world's most famous domestic cup competition.

The five-time winners will also face a tough test with Sean Dyche's men sitting comfortably in seventh in the league table, but having already faced The Clarets this season they will boosted slightly as they pulled off a comfortable 3-0 victory back in October.

The two sides have previously played eachother in cup back in 1991 in which City took a 1-0 victory away from Turf Moor, the clash is set to take place at The Etihad Stadium on Saturday, January 6 subject to tv scheduling changes.

Our character has shown

Many will not be surprised to hear if City head into this FA Cup clash with their unbeaten run still intact, with Guardiola's extending their run to 20 matches on Sunday night when West Ham United came to Eastlands.

The Hammers certainly proved tricky customers as they absorbed the City pressure and even took the lead through Angelo Ogbonna, however found themselves back in it through Nicolás Otamendi before another late effort through David Silva secured the three points.

It was the third time in a week that City managed to secure the victory right at the death, and Kevin De Bruyne stated that their "character" has shone through in the last few matches.

“I think the character has shown in the last games,” De Bruyne told mancity.com.. “I think it is still flowing but it just looks harder than it was in the beginning of the season."

“Obviously it’s more difficult when the other team has 11 behind the ball," the Belgian stated. “It takes more time but the late goals are evidence of them getting tired with the way we play, and they have to run so much.

“Maybe there’s a loss of focus," he concluded. "And it gives us more space in the end.”