Tottenham Hotspur vs APOEL Nicosia Preview: Spurs look to finish their Champions League group stage unbeaten

Tottenham Hotspur return their focus to the Champions League on Wednesday as Cypriot's APOEL Nicosia travel to Wembley.

Despite Spurs' poor recent league form, their Champions League form has been impeccable.

However, with key players such as Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris all sitting the game out - can Spurs finish their group stage campaign unbeaten?

Break from Premier League

The Lilywhite's have defied the odds in the Champions League this season, after an early exit last year, Spurs have topped their group this time around.

Having beaten Real Madrid at home, coming from behind away to Borussia Dortmund to seal pole position in the group and holding their own at the Bernabeu - Mauricio Pochettino's side have looked the real deal.

Despite this, their recent league form has been poor as they have conceded early goals in their last four Premier League matches.

With a number of high profile names sitting this fixture out - it will be crucial Spurs don't concede early on Wednesday night.

Kane proving the difference

In September, Spurs faced their first away fixture of their European campaign.

A 5000-mile round trip, worthwhile as Spurs took all three points back to London - all down the man of the moment Kane.

Spurs did not particularly impress that night in the Cypriot heat and found that they were under the cosh for the majority of the first-half until Kane bagged himself a perfect hat-trick.

The England forward opened the scoring just before half-time with a cool finish past APOEL goalkeeper Boy Waterman before getting another two in five minutes just after the hour mark in the second-half.

APOEL out for the win

Although Spurs have wrapped up the group, APOEL still have it all to play for with a place in the Europa League at stake.

APOEL sit bottom on goal difference, Dortmund in third - both teams with just the two points.

In order for the Cypriot side to progress, they must better Dortmund's result who face a trip away to Madrid.

Therefore, key players such as Efstathios Aloneftis and Igor de Camargo will be looking to cause a shaky Spurs back line similar problems like they did in September.

Squad Rotation

Boss Mauricio Pochettino told the media he will be including players who have not seen much game time so far this season.

With Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, Fernando Llorente and Juan Foyth all expected to start - will Spurs have enough to beat the Cypriot opposition?

Expected Starting XI

Vorm, Aurier, Foyth, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, N'Koudou, Dele, Heung-Min Son, Llorente

Heung-Min Son will look to continue his fine form in front of goal after providing the equalising goal against Watford at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Llorente is still in search of his first goal for the Lilywhites.