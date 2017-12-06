Lennon has finished in the top twelve for Premier League assists on three occasions (photo: Wikimedia)

Burnley Football Club

Bittersweet week for Robbie Brady

Bittersweet week for Robbie Brady

The Burnley winger has been nominated for the EA Sports Player of the Month award but could be sidelined for the rest of the season.

chris-lincoln
Chris Lincoln

Irish winger Robbie Brady could prove to be a huge loss to Burnley as underpinned by his recent nomination for EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for November.

Brady set for surgery and a "substantial recovery period"

Brady landed awkwardly in a clash with Harry Maguire at the weekend and is set to undergo surgery.

Sean Dyche announced to the media on Wednesday, “Robbie will have surgery to repair a patellar tendon tear and will be out for a substantial recovery period. He will be given all the time and care he needs on his recovery and supported throughout from all of us at Burnley Football Club.”

The 25-year old was in great form before the injury, scoring once and assisting twice in another excellent month for the Clarets. However, he faces stiff competition for the Player of the Month Award in the form of Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard, Liverpool top goalscorer Mohamed Salah, Manchester United's Ashley Young and Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi. All seven players shortlisted have been in fantastic form over the past few weeks.

 

Dyche nominated again

Nick Pope was nominated for the Player of the Month prize in October as Burnley were given a double opportunity to scoop prizes. It is deja-vu again this month as Sean Dyche has been shortlisted for the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award for a second consecutive time.

Despite the Clarets winning three of their four November games, Dyche is unlikely to pick up the prize. Pep Guardiola has been nominated as Man City continue their unbeaten season, whilst Antonio Conte has also been shortlisted after reversing Chelsea's poor early season form. Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp have also been nominated as they continue their chase of City at the top of the table.

VAVEL Logo

Burnley Football Club News

Burnley 4-0 Bournemouth: Clarets cruise to first win of the season

10 days ago

Burnley vs Bournemouth Preview: Role reversal for two of England's most talented young managers

12 days ago

Analysis: Is it too early to panic after Burnley were torn apart by Wolves?

16 days ago

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley Preview: Wolves looking to feast upon Clarets' concerns

17 days ago

Replenish, refocus and reassess: A crucial fortnight ahead for the Clarets

a month ago

Sean Dyche insists Burnley will regroup after Manchester United defeat

a month ago

Burnley 0-2 Manchester United: Lukaku double seals three points at Turf Moor

a month ago

Analysis: How Burnley can heap more misery on Mourinho

a month ago

Burnley 1-1 Olympiakos: Clarets exit Europa League at hands of Greeks

a month ago

Jon Walters returns to struggling Ipswich Town on short-term loan deal

a month ago

Burnley vs Olympiacos Preview: Clarets’ European dream hangs in the balance

a month ago