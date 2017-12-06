Bittersweet week for Robbie Brady

Irish winger Robbie Brady could prove to be a huge loss to Burnley as underpinned by his recent nomination for EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for November.

Brady set for surgery and a "substantial recovery period"

Brady landed awkwardly in a clash with Harry Maguire at the weekend and is set to undergo surgery.

Sean Dyche announced to the media on Wednesday, “Robbie will have surgery to repair a patellar tendon tear and will be out for a substantial recovery period. He will be given all the time and care he needs on his recovery and supported throughout from all of us at Burnley Football Club.”

The 25-year old was in great form before the injury, scoring once and assisting twice in another excellent month for the Clarets. However, he faces stiff competition for the Player of the Month Award in the form of Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard, Liverpool top goalscorer Mohamed Salah, Manchester United's Ashley Young and Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi. All seven players shortlisted have been in fantastic form over the past few weeks.

Dyche nominated again

Nick Pope was nominated for the Player of the Month prize in October as Burnley were given a double opportunity to scoop prizes. It is deja-vu again this month as Sean Dyche has been shortlisted for the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award for a second consecutive time.

Despite the Clarets winning three of their four November games, Dyche is unlikely to pick up the prize. Pep Guardiola has been nominated as Man City continue their unbeaten season, whilst Antonio Conte has also been shortlisted after reversing Chelsea's poor early season form. Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp have also been nominated as they continue their chase of City at the top of the table.