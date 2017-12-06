Yaya Touré proclaims City are playing the "best football in Europe" ahead of Shakhtar contest

Manchester City’s veteran midfielder Yaya Touré has stated his belief that The Citizens currently practise the “best football in Europe”, ahead of Wednesday’s final Champions League group clash Shakhtar Donetsk.

We are very good at the moment

Though Touré has played a very minimal role compared to others players in City's excellent start to the campaign, the Ivorian has been full of praise of the style of play that Pep Guardiola has got The Citizens playing.

City have been unstoppable in the opening months of the season across all fronts, with the Eastlands side looking to make it 21 consecutive victories in all competitions with Wednesday's clash at the Donbass Arena.

Having already secured passage into the last-16 of the Champions League at the top of the group it is expected that Touré will get a rare run-out with the Manchester derby on the horizon, but Guardiola has stated that his side will be in the Ukraine to "win the game" and Touré was full of praise for the side in his pre-match press conference.

"To be honest, at the moment we are very good," Touré told his pre-match press conference. "I think we practise the best football in Europe at the moment.”

"When you see the team playing,” the midfielder proclaimed. “You are sure we are going to score goals because we see how we are dominating.”

“How we control the game,” the Ivorian added. “It's fantastic."

It would be something special

Despite City's dominance on both a European and domestic front Guardiola has yet to collect silverware during his helm at The Etihad Stadium, fans will see the league title as a priority but will also look to better or match their best result in Europe's elite competition which was the semi-finals in the 2015-16 season.

City only went as far as the last-16 in the previous season after they were thwarted by AS Monaco, both Guardiola and Touré have experience lifting the Champions League with Barcelona back in 2009 and the Ivorian stated a repeat would be "something special".

"As we go forward we are going to find some difficult opponents,” he said on the Champions League glory. “And we want to try to play against some big opponents to see where we are.”

"The Champions League is probably the best competition in the world,” the 34-year-old concluded. “To be able to win it again, to repeat what I did in 2009 with the manager in a different country, a different club, would be something special.