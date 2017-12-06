Damallsvenskan transfer round-up: Plenty of transfer activity in Sweden

Kristianstad

Kristianstad have already made several important contract extensions this offseason and they can now add Brett Maron to the list. The reliable goalkeeper has been an important player for Kristianstad and it must delight KDFF fans that she has agreed to a new deal. Another important piece, this time on the side-line, have also fallen into place as their assistant coach Björn Sigurbjörnsson has signed a contract extension too.

KDFF have also made a few signings. Saga Jontoft is set to join from from Åhus IF with just a few details missing, while Josefine Rybrink, who KDFF have chased for a long time, joins from Kungsbacka DFF. However, 20-year-old Rebecka Holm is leaving to join newly relegated KIF Örebro and Johanna Henriksson is set to leave to join a club abroad.

Växjö

Damallsvenskan newcomers Växjö have made a strong signing by bringing in american goalkeeper Katie Fraine. She joins from Norwegian cup winners Avaldsnes and has previously played for Mallbackens IF, Linköpings FC and Vittsjö GIK. This has also meant that Kreeta-Liisa Yli-Säntti, the former number one in goal, has decided to leave the club and have joined IF Limhamn Bunkeflo.

Växjö have also announced that they have extended Nellie and Elin Karlsson’s contracts.

Limhamn Bunkeflo

Kreeta-Liisa Yli-Säntti is not the only activity at Limhamn Bunkeflo, as they have made several contract extension. One of their most important players, Anna Welin, is one of the players who have put pen to paper on a new deal. Sofia Wännerdahl, Rebecka Persson, Emma Lind and Elin Björklund have likewise signed new contracts with the club.

Limhamn Bunkeflo have also signed Icelandic international Rakel Hönnudottir to strengthen their attack. The midfield has also been strengthened with Amanda Kander. The local talent impressed the club during a trial and the 22-year-old joins from Borgeby.

Piteå

Piteå have made two contract extenssions. Both 20-year-old winger Ronja Aronsson and 19-year-old goalkeeper Moa Öhman continues with Piteå.

Eskilstuna

Last season’s number three, Eskilstuna, have also announced contract extensions. Linn Vickius and Ida Hyttinen have both been given new contract and will be moved from the club's U19 team to the senior team for the next season. Vickius signed a one-year contract, while Hyttinen signed a two-year contract.

Goalkeeper Britta Elsert Gynning have also signed on for one more year with the club.



Vittsjö

Vittsjö have been rather quiet this off-season thus far, but now they have announced numerous extensions and they have added two new players.

Goalkeepers Shannon Lynn and Chandra Bednar, defenders Sandra Adolfsson and Amanda Persson and midfielder/forward Clara Markstadt have all signed new contracts and will continue with the club.

Vittsjö have further signed Michelle De Jongh from KIF Örebro. De Jongh is immensely talented, and it is of course a very interesting addition to Vittsjö’s midfield. Additionally, talented Ebba Axelsson is joining the club.

Djurgården

Djurgården have announced that Kim Sundlöv is ready for one more year with the Stockholm based club. They have also extended Filippa Petterson and Julia Westergren’s contracts. Both were move up the the squad from their U19s ahead of last season.

Djurgården have also added a new face to the squad by bringing in Fanny Andersson from KIF Örebro. The midfielder has been in the periphery of the national team and was called up for a camp earlier this year. She joins an already impressive selection of midfielders.

However, DIF is also saying goodbye to a number of players. Alexandra Höglund, Hanna Lundqvist, Madelaine Stegius, Freja Hellenberg and Patricia Jerzak are all leaving the club.

Hammarby

Another Stockholm based club, Hammarby, has also made important announcements since our last update. Frida Söberg have decided to take another year with Bajen, while the club has also announced that Emma Jansson returns to the club after spells with Eskilstuna and KIF Örebro. She played for Hammarby in 2015.

Linköping

Linköping have announced that their coach Kim Björkegren is leaving the club by mutual agreement. The Swedish champions is now on the lookout for a new manager, who can make it three league titles in a row. Whoever they hire will have the option of playing defender Lisa Lantz and goalkeeper Matilda Haglund as both have signed new contracts. Lantz have signed on for one more year, while Haglund has signed on for two. 17-year-old Linn Bogren has also been moved up to the senior squad ahead of the new season.

Linköping have also announced a new player. Elin Landström joins the club from Kopparsberg/Göteborg FC. The left back is seen as Jonna Andersson’s replacement after she left the club to join Chelsea.

Göteborg

Beside Elin Landström, Göteborg has announced that Maja Göthberg will be leaving the club. She joins KIF Örebro.