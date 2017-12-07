Photo: VAVEL.

Cardiff City

Sheffield United announce plans to expand Bramall Lane

Sheffield United announce plans to expand Bramall Lane

The stadium plans feature an extended 5,400 seats to the South Stand, with new executive boxes and media centre.

lewis-bagshaw
Lewis Bagshaw

Today Sheffield United have unveiled development plans for an extension to their stadium following an outline consent first granted in 2009.

Alongside the proposed extra 5,400 seats to the South Stand include new executive boxes, media centre and changes to the Cherry Street car park, slightly reducing the existing capacity of 310 but allowing spaces to be spread between the ground and new basement level.

The Blades had previously outlined these plans when Premiership football looked likely, but relegation to League One in 2011 scuppered this.

Some key elements of this design include four semi-circular staircase enclosures and large expanses of natural glazing to help promote active frontage and allow daylight into the main entrance.

 

 

Photo Credit: @SUFC_tweets
Photo Credit: @SUFC_tweets

The proposal relates back to the local heritage

The ground is used for a number of different non-football events so the upgrade would a big step for the club. They are seeking approval for a new second tier with an additonal 5,400 seats with its own concourse and food/drink kiosks. The stadium itself will be overhauled with improved facilities for the less ables, new executive facilities, a multi-purpose function room, an exhibition space and a brand new ticket office.

In a statement released on the clubs website, Sheffield United Operating Officer Andrew Birks said; "This is about the club planning for the future, seeking an extension of the current planning permissions based on an exciting and extended scheme.

"This is very much about looking ahead following our promotion to the championship and potentially a place in the highest tier of the English game. We have a rich historical background in the city and within football. Our stadium of the future will reflect this relationship and be capable of contributing to the long-term future of the Blades."

 

A significant landmark within the city

The architects for the scheme are Sheffield City Region-based Whittam Cox Architects. They and the club have consulted closely with officers from the local authority in developing the proposals. Chief Executive Ashley Turner, said: "We have taken into consideration influences from the local housing and industrial heritage which have been integrated into an exciting design for the South Stand with a number of stand-out features.

"Bramall Lane is a significant landmark within the city. We are presenting proposals where high quality and strong development  plans are paramount

Locals of the immediate area of Bramall Lane will be notified of a display of the plans at a small exhibition. The plans are anticipated to be submitted to Sheffield City Council December 2017/January 2018 and an anticipated decision is expected in early Spring 2018.

 

VAVEL Logo

    Championship News

    Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Southampton: Two late goals help Wolves see off Saints

    3 days ago

    Cardiff City vs Burnley Preview: Bluebirds look for first league win of the season

    5 days ago

    Wigan Athletic 1-0 Bristol City: Latics go third as Powell nets only goal of game

    11 days ago

    Leeds United vs Preston North End Preview: Can the Lilywhites cause shock against table toppers?

    15 days ago

    West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City Preview: Baggies hoping to boost play-off dreams with win over buoyant Robins

    15 days ago

    West Ham United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Adama Traoré to the rescue for Wolves

    a month ago

    McClaren praises QPR attitude after Carabao Cup victory over Bristol Rovers

    a month ago

    Brentford 1-0 Cheltenham Town: Bees ease past Robins

    a month ago

    Three QPR players called up for International duty next month

    a month ago

    McClaren says his side 'needs help' after Bristol defeat

    a month ago

    Norwich City vs Preston North End Preview: Former boss looking to haunt the Canaries

    a month ago