Barnsley vs Derby County Preview: Barnsley hoping to stop the slump against The Rams at Oakwell

Barnsley will be looking to bring and en to their indifferent run of form when they host Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

Barnsley can be optimistic about the game regardless of their current form as The Rams haven't won at Oakwell since December 2013. However, Derby are slowly creeping up the table and sit in 6th position after winning 3 of their last 5 fixtures.

Derby edged out a 1-0 victory over bottom side Burton Albion last time out with an 81st minute strike from Johnny Russell. Meanwhile the Oakwell outfit suffered a 3-1 Defeat at Bolton Wanderers.

So form favours the away side, you would think.

The Talk

The Tykes currently have the worst form in the league, losing their last four games, but Centre Back Liam Lindsay assures that the team are "Excited to get back out there and put things right".

Speaking to the club's official website Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom said: "Everybody knows there will be lots of ups and downs, that's where we are at. The fans understand the role that they have to play, to turn up and help the team, they can help to affect the results and generate an atmosphere, to help us win the points".

Derby County boss Gary Rowett highlighted derby's reasonable run of form and said: "We will go their full of confidence and look to implement our game plan on Barnsley".

Rowett went on to say: "They've got a fantastic coach in Paul Heckingbottom and are a team capable of turning any team over".

Team News

Barnsley could be without club captain Angus MacDonald who is unwell and will also be without left-back Ezekiel Fryers who is nursing a knock but are boosted by the return of Stevie Mallan. Ex Barnsley front man Sam Winnall looks set to feature against his former employers for Derby.

Last Time Out

Back in September Barnsley came out on top 3-2 winners at Oakwell, after a thrilling game was decided late on with a curling effort from Barnsley talisman Adam Hammill.