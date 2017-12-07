Middlesbrough vs Ipswich Town Preview: Both teams look to stake their claim for a play-off place

Ipswich Town make the long trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough this weekend, knowing that a win could take them level on points with sixth-placed Derby County should the Rams lose.

Mick McCarthy's men overcame Nottingham Forest 4-2 last time out, with the four strikes all coming from different goalscorers. Callum Connolly scored his second in two games to open the scoring, before later strikes from Dominic Iorfa, Martyn Waghorn and Bersant Celina.

The result left the Blues seventh in the Championship table with 32 points from 20 games played. They go in to this weekend's fixture looking to win their third game in succession.

As for their opponents, Middlesbrough have done the opposite and been on the wrong side of the result in their previous two fixtures.

They suffered a 3-0 drubbing at home to Derby County before losing out to fellow play-off contenders Bristol City in front of the Sky cameras last time around.

The Teesiders conceded two goals in three minutes in Bristol before an own goal gave them hope with 15 minutes left, but Garry Monk's side were ultimately unable to overturn the deficit and slipped to 9th.

Team news

Blues striker Joe Garner trained on Friday and is available for selection having missed the Forest victory. Tristan Nydam will miss out due to a knock, whilst McCarthy has stated that he hopes David McGoldrick will return for next weekend's match against Reading.

Daniel Ayala is back in contention for Boro having served a one-match ban.

The managers

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy told the local press about Middlesbrough's threat: "They've got a lot of fire power and if they get it right on the day you've got a tough task".

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk told the club website where his focus lies: "We're not looking any further ahead than the game this weekend. We have to get back to winning ways and get some momentum again.

The players definitely have the ability, it's about getting the right mentality on the pitch".

Last time out

Town and Boro played out a 0-0 draw towards the end of the 2015-16 season.

The result meant the reds missed out on going top of the table with only two games remaining, whilst the point for Town ended their slim play-off hopes. Defender Paul Digby made his first start for the Suffolk club.