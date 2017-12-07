David Wagner cites game against Brighton as a huge one for Terriers

Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town Football Club

The Terriers boss met the press ahead of the battle with fellow promoted side Brighton & Hove Albion.

John Lupo

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner spoke to the media haead of the Terriers' clash with fellow new boys Brighton & Hove Albion.

Huddersfield come into the contest on the back of a four game losing streak and the German is hoping to use this game as a springboard to a return of good form.

German confident in squad's bounce-back ability, calls Brighton match "massive"

Stating his feelings on the last four losses, Wagner said “We don’t enjoy having a few defeats in a row", but he cited his team's ability to recover, saying "we have had experience of periods like this and we have always been able to bounce back.”

Brighton come into the contest on a skid of their own, winless in four, but sit 12th in the table on 17 points. The German called the match"a massive, massive game for us on Saturday" while saying "we are happy we have the chance to play this match at the John Smith's Stadium and will look to take the energy from the stands into our own performance".

Wagner compliments fans, says shutting down Brown is key

With the advantage of playing at home, Wagner said “The fans are like a 12th man or more! They give us a lift; they have done it in the past and they have to do it in the future as well. This is why this football club is so extraordinary because everyone supports each other even if we win, lose or draw.”

The boss feels a key to the match is to "keep Izzy Brown and the whole Brighton offensive line quiet on Saturday.” The Seagulls have scored 14 goals, five more than the Terriers.

Squad update

In regards to injuries, Wagner said no news; everyone is healthy after last game. Martin Cranie won’t be in training today but will hopefully be back tomorrow.”

One player who is getting healthier is Michael Hefele, with Wagner saying he"is here and has been here the whole week. Now it’s up to us to progress his workload on the grass.”

