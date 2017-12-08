Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sunderland Preview: Wolves aiming for a seventh win in a row

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to make it seven straight league wins in a row as they host Sunderland on Saturday.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side have won their last six, the latest victory coming on Monday evening courtesy of a 1-0 West Midlands derby win over Birmingham City at St. Andrews. Leo Bonatini grabbed his 12th league goal of the season to put Wolves four points clear at the top of the table.

Sunderland head into the game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Reading at The Stadium of Light, meaning they still haven’t won a home game in the entirety of 2017. Chris Coleman will take charge of the Black Cats for the fourth time.

Their seasons so far

Wolves are now almost cruising at the top of the Championship table after their latest winning run. They currently sit four points clear of second placed Cardiff City, and ten points clear of third place Bristol City and fourth place Sheffield United.

While they are currently looking comfortable, it’s clear to see that Wolves could step it up another couple of gears if they needed to. They were below their usual high standards against Birmingham on Monday, but the early goal meant they were still able to grind a result out.

Grinding out results despite not playing particularly well is a sign of a good team and the fact that Wolves could step it up even more if they were required to means they continually look like champions elect.

The Christmas schedule will be tough but if they are able to get through that with a good points return, there’s no doubt they’ll be playing Premier League football next season.

The season has been quite a contrast for Sunderland, after finally getting relegated from the Premier League following a number of miserable seasons, they have continued their free fall and are currently engaged in a battle at the bottom of the Championship.

A poor start to the season saw them sack Simon Grayson after just four months in charge, with the Black Cats sitting in the relegation zone. A slight turn around in their form has earned them a bit more credibility, but they are still unable to win a home game and only have one game left to ensure they don’t go a whole year without winning at The Stadium of Light.

Now manager Chris Coleman will be hoping he can steer Sunderland to a respectable finish in the Championship.

Team news

Rúben Neves is again available for selection for Wolves after he missed the game against Birmingham through suspension. Wolves once again have a fully fit squad to select from.

As for Sunderland, they are without a number of players due to various injury and suspension problems. Callum McManaman misses out through suspension after receiving two yellow cards against Reading last weekend.

Paddy McNair, Bryan Oviedo, Billy Jones and Didier Ndong are unavailable due to their respective injury problems. Lamine Kone, Duncan Watmore, Jonny Williams and Jack Rodwell are long term absentees. James Vaughan is available for selection once again.