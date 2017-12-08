Liverpool vs Everton Preview: Blues looking for first Anfield win since 1999 in 229th Merseyside Derby

Everton travel to Anfield on Sunday for the 229th Merseyside Derby with Liverpool, looking for their first win on the other side of Stanley Park since September 1999.

A whole generation of Evertonians have never seen their side venture across Stanley Park and pick up a win. A few draws here and there but that’s about the extent of it. The game, or at least it’s build up, is filled with dread.

Some optimism may be there this time around, however. New boss Sam Allardyce picked up a result against Jurgen Klopp’s side last April as Crystal Palace fought back from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

That was then and this game is now but Allardyce is surely going to hark back to that performance for his new side to build a platform towards getting a result from.

Coming into the game

The Blues have picked up three consecutive wins and three consecutive clean sheets, scoring nine goals in the process since Allardyce took over.

They made 11 changes for Thursday night’s Europa League 3-0 win over Apollon Limassol in Nicosia and should be fresh for Sunday's game.

However, their fierce rivals are unbeaten in nine - last losing against Tottenham Hotspur at the end of September. They’ve scored 15 goals in the past three games, only conceding one.

Allardyce’s side have an uphill fight on their hands but they will relish the chance to finally end the club’s Anfield hoodoo as they look to continue their good form of recent weeks.

Past meetings

It’s well noted that Everton haven’t picked up three points at Anfield since 1999 but in recent years, there have been more devastating defeats - in terms of the final score - than the disheartening defeats of a few years ago.

In their last two trips to Anfield, the Blues have lost 3-1 and 4-0 after picking up a late 1-1 draw in back 2015. In the two trips prior to that draw, the visitors were beaten 4-0 and 3-0.

Allardyce is likely to set up more much defensively than Ronald Koeman and certainly more than Roberto Martinez but it’s a mental block that some of the Everton squad will need to overcome.

With the spine of those teams that suffered heavy defeats either injured or no longer at the club, there could be a sense from the 63-year-old boss that he can point to players like Wayne Rooney, who have got results at Anfield with former teams, as an inspiration to pick up a draw, if not all three points.

Team News

Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is set to miss the game with an ankle injury that could keep him out for up to six weeks. The Spaniard is likely to be replaced by either James Milner or Andrew Robertson.

Jordan Henderson is set to return after being rested for the Champions League victory over Spartak Moscow during the week.

Everton could welcome back Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane with the pair returning to fitness after picking up knocks in recent weeks.

There were 11 changes for Thursday’s game in Cyprus so nobody who started in the victory over Huddersfield Town is likely to be suffering from a knock or potential festive fatigue.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Can, Henderson, Mane, Coutinho, Salah and Firmino.

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Keane, Williams, Martina, Gueye, Davies, Lennon, Sigurdsson, Rooney and Calvert-Lewin.