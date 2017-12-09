Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview: Terriers and Seagulls battle in vital match at the John Smith's Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion square off with Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium as the two promoted teams look to end long winless streaks.

The Seagulls are on a four-match winless run with two draws and a pair of defeats to sit in 12th place in the Premier League while the Terriers have lost four games on the trot to sink to 16th, their lowest point of the season.

This is the first match in the top flight between the two clubs after many battles in the lower divisions of the English leagues.

Recent history favors the home side

This will be the 27th all-time matchup between Huddersfield and Brighton and if recent history is any indication, the game could end in a stalemate as five of the last nine games have ended in a draw.

The last road win in this fixture came in November 2012 with the Seagulls emerging as 2-1 winners. Huddersfield won the last match between the sides as David Wagner's men came away with a 3-1 win.

Overall, Brighton have had a good history against their fellow new boys, losing just once in the last ten meetings with the lone loss coming in the aforementioned game last February.

Brighton relatively healthy, Huddersfield still without key players

Chris Hughton's side are at near full-strength, with only Steve Sidwell out through a back injury whilst David Wagner's men are still without the services of Philip Billing (ankle), Jon Gorenc Stanković (knee) and Michael Hefele (Achilles) all through injury, whilst Rajiv van La Parra is unavailable through suspension.