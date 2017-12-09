Pep Guardiola insists himself and José Mourinho are "twins" in their winning obsession ahead of derby

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that himself and supposed rival José Mourinho are like "twins" in terms of their obsession with winning trophies, as the two set to clash once again in Sunday's Manchester derby.

Love to compete

Both Guardiola and Mourinho are two of the most influential and successful coaches of the modern era, having managed some of the game's biggest clubs and collected some of the most prestigious trophies available.

Mourinho has amassed 25 major trophies over his career to Guardiola's 22, and more significantly Mourinho has been the first to collect silverware in their spells in Manchester having won the Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League last season.

Guardiola's side head into the first derby of the season eight points clear of The Red Devils after a blistering start to the campaign, but Guardiola's philosophy remains that it is only trophies that count and when asked he stated he is just as obsessed about trophies as his Portuguese counterpart.

"Definitely," Guardiola told his pre-match press conference. "In that we are twins. He wants to win trophies, I want to win trophies."

"Antonio Conte as well and Jürgen [Klopp] and Mauricio [Pochettino]," the coach proclaimed to the gathered press. "We love to compete."

"We love to win games," Guardiola added. "But believe me it's not a special occasion when we beat Mourinho teams."

Can do everything on the pitch

City do however go into the clash having tasted defeat for the first time after Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Shakhtar Donetsk, it can be said however many key players were rested ahead of Sunday's trip to Old Trafford with one of them being Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian has proven to be an unstoppable force thus far with his performances a key factor in City's scintillating start, City will look to their talisman again to try and send them 11 points clear at the top and Guardiola was full of praise for De Bruyne pre-match.

"He can do everything on the pitch," he said in reference to the Belgian. "And, in terms of mentality as well, he never hides."

"The big players you realise in the bad moments," the Catalan stated. "The bad moments in terms of 75 minutes, we are losing, how you react in that situation."

"With 4-0 everybody is a top-class player, the important time is when you are in the bad moments," Guardiola concluded. "I think he is world class because he can do absolutely everything."