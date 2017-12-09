Mauricio Pochettino drops Ross Barkley transfer hint as he urges Spurs to be quicker with January spending

Tottenham Hotspur host Stoke City on Saturday, looking to close the staggering 18 point gap on Manchester City, who top the table.

Spurs aren't alone in falling way behind City, who lead by eight at the Premier League summit. However, they've been the worst of the 'big six' so far, accumulating 25 points from their 15 games.

With this in mind, manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged those above him to be quicker with signings come January, putting the poor league start partly down to a lack of urgency in the summer, with Tottenham making five players after the league season had began.

“This summer was a very good example because we signed good players but it was so late and with no pre-season [for them], you pay," said Pochettino.

“We tried to make early signings last summer but we could not, for different reasons. Now, we are going to try again to do things early. If we cannot again, I am going to say: ‘Come on, we could not again!"

Barkley to come in January?

The Argentinean is somewhat handicapped going into the window due to squad registration rules regarding foreign players, leaving him hinting about a potential home-grown signing.

"Yes, of course we are restricted," he said.

"Now we're so focused in trying to bring more English players through the academy or if we don't have this profile, try to take advantage of the English market and add more English players here."

That English player may well be Ross Barkley, who is running down his Everton contract with little interest in renewing it, having been hotly pursued by Spurs in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham were put off by Everton's price-tag over the summer but didn't sign any obvious alternative to Barkley, and may well go back in January as the England international returns from an injury that has seen him fail to register any Premier League minutes so far this season.

Barkley would slot into the squad as a home-grown player, nor would he be cup-tied for the Champions League, with Spurs having progressed to the last 16 as group winners earlier this week.