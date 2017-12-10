It wasn't a penalty, says Klopp as Rooney spot-kick frustrates Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated by referee Craig Pawson as Liverpool threw away two points against Everton on Sunday, drawing 1-1.

Some individual brilliance from Mohamed Salah had given the Reds a first half lead, one they should have extended through chances for Sadio Mane and Dominic Solanke that came and went.

Liverpool were punished 13 minutes from time as Dejan Lovren made contact with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the penalty area, Pawson pointing to the penalty spot to allow Wayne Rooney to hammer home an equaliser.

No penalty according to Klopp

"I don't think it was a penalty," said Klopp in his post-match press conference.

Asking those in the room to raise their hands if they agreed with the decision, the German boss was met by a cluster of hands, leading to him joking "wow then I'm really wrong, obviously."

Klopp's sense of frustration over the penalty may be a result of the missed chances by his side, who dominated Everton but never stuck the knife in during their quest for three points.

Explaining that he was 'very' frustrated at the result, Klopp was asked if he could explain how his side failed to take all three points.

"Not to well! That's how it is, I thought we did everything to win the game," he said.

"Everyone saw the attitude of the boys was outstanding, they were absolutely spot on and ready for every challenge, playing football against a defensive team.

"We forced them into their own box, we had our moments. It's difficult to score, especially when the opponents don't change their style after going 1-0 down."

​Snappy Klopp

Having already asked journalists whether or not they agreed with the penalty decision, Klopp nearly let his temper flare up when pausing in the middle of a question to ask someone if they were shaking their head at him, whilst also questioning an Everton representative over whether he was happy with the game they played.

"If it's a penalty then all the other challenges in midfield between Williams and Dom Solanke should have been a penalty," Klopp went on.

"He doesn't push him or anything, it's just body contact. We didn't get a red card at Stoke, we have to take it."

No rotation worries

Klopp has been criticised by some for the changes he made to his starting line-up, taking Brazilian forwards Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino out, the latest in a series of tactical tweaks over the last month.

"We can change as much as we want when we win the games, when we don't win the games I take the blame," he said.

"The boys that came in did a brilliant job, they were fresh, they worked hard.

"We could have scored, we had clear chances, half-chances, everything you need but we didn't use them. It was always clear that something like this could happen."