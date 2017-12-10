David Moyes hails team spirit as West Ham beat Chelsea

David Moyes praised his ​West Ham ​team for their sublime determination and team spirit after battling to secure a 1-0 win against London rivals Chelsea.​ ​Marko Arnautovic ​produced the only goal of the game, combining well with Manuel Lanzini on the edge of the area before curling the ball into the far corner.

Limiting Chelsea to a number of half-chances, The Hammers showed brilliant organisation in defence for the large majority of the game to keep out an attack containing Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard.

Moyes delighted with first win as West Ham boss

“What a great result it is for us," ​said Moyes. "We needed to find a result and we’ve done that. We came close against Manchester City and for long periods, we thought we were going to get it.

“But today, the spirit of the team, how we stuck together and our effort was fantastic. The basics were done very well today. Don’t get me wrong, it was really tough today, Chelsea kept us under pressure. But we played well, we scored a good goal in the first half and if we’d been better with the ball in the second half we’d have got another goal.”

​​One of the major criticisms of West Ham this season has been their defensive work, with the team leaking goals due to ill discipline and miscommunication. However, nothing of the sort was on show on Saturday with the back five standing strong against a lacklustre Chelsea side. Adrian stood up well to everything the away side threw at him, getting down well to prevent N'Golo Kante just before the 30 minute mark.​ The result saw West Ham record their first clean sheet in 11 games.

“We are having to try and stop conceding goals. I think we have people who can score and cause problems, but we need to stop conceding goals. We have kept a clean sheet today, so at the moment Adrian’s done well and played well again today.”

​Fans had a major impact, confirms Moyes

The boss confirmed the role that the home fans played in gaining the three points, cheering on the players to help them grind out the 1-0 victory and prevent Chelsea from getting a foot hold back into the contest.

“For anybody to say there is not a good atmosphere here, they’re wrong. They’d have to be here today to see the great atmosphere inside the stadium. The supporters knew the game was on the edge."

“We were fighting to not concede and the crowd were great and they played a big part. “They appreciated the effort the players are putting in, and if they’re putting that effort in, then supporters will cheer them."

“We need our season to turn now. We’ve beaten the champions today, it’s a great achievement for us and a great three points,” concluded Moyes.