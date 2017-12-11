Photo: VAVEL.

Cardiff City

Opinion: Is Steve Cotterill's time as Birmingham City manager coming to an end or will the owners stand by him?

Opinion: Is Steve Cotterill's time as Birmingham City manager coming to an end or will the owners stand by him?

Birmingham City have only managed to win two games under the former Bristol City manager since he took the job earlier this season

Tom Heslop
Tom Heslop

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill appears to have lost the fans of the club but despite that, it looks like he is about to be given more time to prove his worth to the club following reports that the owners, Trillion Trophy Asia, are set to stick with their recent appointment after admitting that they don't want to make any more mistakes. 

In his opening 10 games as Blues manager, Cotterill has only picked up two wins, both coming in front of bumper crowds at St.Andrew's against Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City but there are more worrying issues that the former Bristol City manager has to address first. 

 

Birmingham suffering from second-half blues

So far under his reign, the Midlands side have only managed to register four goals (10 all season) and having missed a penalty in the second half on Saturday against Fulham at Craven Cottage, it now means that they have failed to score a second half goal in any of their last 10 league games, all of which have been managed by Cotterill. 

You could be forgiven for thinking that the club haven't got any creative players in their ranks at the moment but with on-loan Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga showcasing his abilities to produce moments of magic in the 1-1 draw against Sheffield United last month and Sam Gallagher, who is currently also on-loan at Blues but from Southampton, letting of glimpses of what he is capable of in the last few matches, you would think that goals would come naturally to this current crop of Blues players. 

 

                     Is Cotterill's time up?

In former Brentford winger Jota, Blues have arguably one of the most creative players in the Championship but since his move to the second city, he hasn't been as heavily involved in the goal mouth action as both supporters and management would have liked. 

Blues have some serious issues that need resolving and going forward the owners need to decide what is best for the club and on current form, they can't make the same mistake they did with former manager Gianfranco Zola and that is giving him more time that he should have been given. 

