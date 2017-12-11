Tom Ince believes Chelsea will hate playing against Huddersfield Town

Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town Football Club

In a recent interview, the winger discussed The Terriers next Premier League game against Chelsea and why the champions will not be looking forward to Tuesday's trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

Josh Slinger

Huddersfield Town's 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday has propelled them even further up the Premier League table in their first season in the big time.

It acts as another example of how ruthless The Terriers can be at the John Smith's Stadium, which is becoming somewhat of a fortress for the Yorkshire club.

John Smith's Stadium a tough place to go

Next up to visit are champions Chelsea, and Tom Ince believes that Antonio Conte's side, along with every other side in the league, will be fearful of the Terriers on their home patch.

“No, I don’t think Chelsea or anyone does,” said Town's winger when asked if he thinks Chelsea will fancy their chances at the John Smith's stadium. “The way we get in people’s faces, we stop people playing, we win our tackles, we win our battles, we make it difficult for teams."

However, Ince also made it clear David Wagner's side are wary of the champions qualities:

"Chelsea have got talent in abundance. We know there are going to be spells in the game where we won’t be on top."

Embed from Getty Images

Huddersfield's home form could prove vital in avoiding relegation

Whilst Huddersfield haven't been brilliant away from home thus far in the Premier League, their abilities to win at home is what is keeping them well clear of the drop zone:

"We feel we can cause any team problems here. We beat United here – we deserved to beat them – and we ran City close.”

Ince then went on further to talk about his own form, as he is yet to score a goal in the league for the Terrier's, despite having 38 shots at goal already this season.

“It’s been too many shots. It’s obviously frustrating, I’m putting myself in good positions to score and on an individual basis, you want to add goals to your game.

“I’m hoping once the first goes in, whether it’s off my ear or my bum, there will be a flurry.”

Clearly showing that Town's winger is desperate to get off the mark, and if he was able to on Tuesday night, it would be a huge boost towards potentially another special victory on Huddersfield's home patch. 

