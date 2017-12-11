Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City: Player ratings as United suffer rare home defeat

A 40 game unbeaten run came to an end on Sunday as Manchester United lost 2-1 on derby day to Manchester City.

But how did José Mourinho's men perform individually?

Defence

David De Gea - 7/10: By far the busier of the two goalkeepers, and made some fantastic saves to keep the scoreline respectable, one of United's better performers on the day, although did struggle at time with poor distribution up to Romelu Lukaku as United looked to play the ball over City's midfield.

Antonio Valencia - 6/10: With the tactics deployed by Mourinho, Valencia wasn't able to get forward as much as he would've liked. The Ecuadorian also struggled to deal with the threat of Raheem Sterling at times.

Chris Smalling - 6/10: Had a lot of defensive work to do throughout the game, and for the most part defended quite well, however, lacked much composure on the ball and didn't want to bring it out of defence, consequently resulting in United struggling to create.

Marcos Rojo - 6/10: Like Smalling, the Argentine had a lot of defensive work to do in the time he was on the pitch, however, did struggle to lack composure and similar to last week against Arsenal, gave away a few unnecessary free kicks. One thing that Rojo did do slightly better than Smalling was look up and try to pick a pass, meaning United were able to create a little bit more with him on the ball,

Ashley Young - 6/10: A player that has been in fantastic form in the past few weeks, but struggled to deal with the pace and skill of Leroy Sané at times, was also uncharacteristically ineffective going forward and didn't offer much help to his winger.

Midfield

Nemanja Matić - 5/10: Often looked out of his depth with the pressing from City's midfield, and was unable to use his experience to his advantage effectively, also didn't get much time on the ball with the tactics deployed by Mourinho.

Ander Herrera - 6/10: A player that has struggled for form thus far this season, and struggled to get anywhere near the level required to take the place of the suspended Paul Pogba in midfield. Herrera did work hard to put a press on Pep Guardiola's sides backline and had a penalty shout turned down as he was booked for diving.

Jesse Lingard - 6/10: Seen by many as United's best outfield performer, however massively struggled to offer service to the front-line as his time on the ball was restricted, also let David Silva roam free for the away side's opener.

Attack

Anthony Martial - 5/10: Started on the right-wing and was completely anonymous for the majority of the first half, did perform slightly better when moved to the left, created a chance for Lukaku in the dying minutes, although was ineffective and disappointing overall.

Marcus Rashford - 5/10: Like Martial, the English teenager was unable to play much of a big role in the game at all, and spent most of it tracking back and helping out defensively, much to the frustration of the Old Trafford faithful.

Romelu Lukaku - 4/10: Completely isolated for the vast majority of the game, however, did have one golden chance in the last few minutes which he blasted straight at Ederson. United's number nine also lost the initial header against Nicolás Otamendi in the away side's opener, before being unfortunate to be at the fault for the second in an attempt to clear the ball, a day to forget for the Belgian.

Substitutes

Victor Lindelöf - 6/10: Played the entirety of the second half due to Rojo having to come off after a collision with Silva, and settled in quickly to the game to deal with the countless number of City attacks. Lindelöf did struggle to be effective with the ball in starting attacks, much like the other two centre-backs.

Zlatan Ibrahimović - 5/10: Was sent on towards the end of the game by Mourinho as the Red Devils desperately searched for an equaliser, although never really looked like scoring and struggled to link up with Lukaku.

Juan Mata - 6/10: Replaced Herrera with a few minutes to go, and did have one or two creative moments to try and set up the forwards, however, was to no avail as City hung on for all three points.