Will Callum Gribbin be the next talent off the Manchester United production line?

Salford-born Callum Gribbin has been making waves in the Manchester United youth ranks steadily over the past few years.

He has drawn comparisons to the likes of Ryan Giggs and has established himself as a bit of a set-piece specialist during his time with the Under-18/19s, being involved in eight goals (seven goals and one assist) whilst having a goal and an assist in 13 games for the Under 23s.

Comparisons to club legends at such a young age usually tend to over-hype promising players and the pressure results in them under performing, losing confidence and sometimes even losing their opportunity in and around the first team.

Gribbin seems to have his head on his shoulders and a genuine love for the club (which can be seen via his social media in which he posts positive and often determined views about his and United's performances) these qualities will serve him well to keep his feet on the ground and to grasp the chance whenever it is presented to him. J

ose Mourinho favors his current, more established players over youth which makes Gribbins challenge for his breakthrough even more difficult. So why should Mourinho take a chance on this soon-to-be 19 year old in the future?

City attempted to poach

Much hype surrounds the youngster, which seems to be just as even Manchester City made an attempt to get Gribbin to join their academy but he chose to remain at Old Trafford. He is a versatile attacking player - comfortable playing on either flank, behind the striker as a No10 or even as a second striker.

The wide positions seem to be where he is most effective, being involved in eights goals whilst on either the left or right flank. This gives Mourinho more options to utilise the midfielder as he can find a place for him anywhere in the attacking areas of the pitch.

He is gifted in terms of technical ability, using his dazzling dribbling skills and change of pace to breeze past defenders as if they weren't there, whilst still having the vision to see when to release the ball or when to work it back to a team-mate once he has got into a good attacking position.

If you would not have seen him play before you would be sure that he is involved in some way with the first team as it looks like he is playing years above the current level in which he finds himself. Playing four years above his age in the Under-23s will be a good test to see if he can keep up that kind of form.

After being rewarded with a call up to the Under-23s last season, Gribbin fractured his fibula and would go on to face over four months on the side-lines. However, United were adamant they would not rush his recovery and that he had the full support from the club during his recovery and it paid off as he recently returned to training ahead of schedule. During this time it is vital that he gets back into shape physically and mentally in order for him to grab the attention of Jose Mourinho and convince him to give Gribbin the same chances he gave the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Lewis Baker during his time with Chelsea.