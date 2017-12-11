Tottenham Hotspur handed tough Juventus draw in Champions League last 16

Tottenham Hotspur have been drawn two times winners and last year's finalists Juventus in the Champions League last 16 stage.

Spurs will travel to Turin where they will face the Italian giants at the Allianz Stadium.

With the first leg taking place in Italy on Tuesday 13th February and the home tie at Wembley on March 3rd.

What can Spurs expect?

Juventus finished second in Group D, narrowly losing out to Barcelona who topped the group.

They are 33 times Italian champions and have dominated Italian football for the majority of their existence.

Having been relegated to Serie B in 2006 after being at the centre of the Calciopoli scandal, Juventus then returned to Serie A in 2007.

The Vecchia Signora have won the Serie A title for the previous six seasons but have not won the Champions League since 1996 - where Juventus beat Ajax 4-2 on penalties.

Juventus' key players

Juventus over the past few years have been known much like Spurs for their strength in all positions.

With the experienced and highly decorated Gianluigi Buffon in goal - who will be looking for a fairytale ending to his illustrious career.

The Bianconeri have a solid back line with Giorgio Chiellini leading the defence for Juventus and will be out to stop Tottenham's main threat, Harry Kane.

Argentine star Paulo Dybala will pose a constant threat for the Lilywhite's. However, the 24-year-old is still to get on the scoresheet in this year's competition.

Head to head

The two sides have not encountered each other on many occasions in the past - with no competitive games to mention.

However, in the past two years, the pair have faced each other twice in pre-season friendly competitions.

Both teams taking the victory once each. The last game coming last summer when Spurs cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win in their final warm-up game before the Premier League season began.

Spurs should be confident

Tottenham's form in the Champions League has been exceptional, they have defeated the odds to top Group H - which featured some of Europe's elite.

Drawing away to Real Madrid and winning away to Borussia Dortmund, the Lilywhite's have nothing to fear.

Spurs should remember that they were wrote off by the many when their group was drawn, they shouldn't be doubted going into this tie.