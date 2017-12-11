Photo Source: Standard Sport

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur handed tough Juventus draw in Champions League last 16

Tottenham Hotspur handed tough Juventus draw in Champions League last 16

The draw for the Last 16 has taken place and Tottenham have a trip to Italy booked in for February.

Broganclasper
Brogan Clasper

Tottenham Hotspur have been drawn two times winners and last year's finalists Juventus in the Champions League last 16 stage. 

Spurs will travel to Turin where they will face the Italian giants at the Allianz Stadium

With the first leg taking place in Italy on Tuesday 13th February and the home tie at Wembley on March 3rd. 

What can Spurs expect?

Juventus finished second in Group D, narrowly losing out to Barcelona who topped the group.

They are 33 times Italian champions and have dominated Italian football for the majority of their existence. 

Having been relegated to Serie B in 2006 after being at the centre of the Calciopoli scandal, Juventus then returned to Serie A in 2007. 

The Vecchia Signora have won the Serie A title for the previous six seasons but have not won the Champions League since 1996 - where Juventus beat Ajax 4-2 on penalties. 

Juventus' key players

Juventus over the past few years have been known much like Spurs for their strength in all positions.

With the experienced and highly decorated Gianluigi Buffon in goal - who will be looking for a fairytale ending to his illustrious career. 

The Bianconeri have a solid back line with Giorgio Chiellini leading the defence for Juventus and will be out to stop Tottenham's main threat, Harry Kane

Argentine star Paulo Dybala will pose a constant threat for the Lilywhite's. However, the 24-year-old is still to get on the scoresheet in this year's competition. 

Head to head

The two sides have not encountered each other on many occasions in the past - with no competitive games to mention.

However, in the past two years, the pair have faced each other twice in pre-season friendly competitions. 

Both teams taking the victory once each. The last game coming last summer when Spurs cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win in their final warm-up game before the Premier League season began. 

Spurs should be confident

Tottenham's form in the Champions League has been exceptional, they have defeated the odds to top Group H - which featured some of Europe's elite.

Drawing away to Real Madrid and winning away to Borussia Dortmund, the Lilywhite's have nothing to fear. 

Spurs should remember that they were wrote off by the many when their group was drawn, they shouldn't be doubted going into this tie. 

VAVEL Logo

    Tottenham Hotspur News

    Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Nervy Lilywhites end losing run to get back on track

    10 days ago

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs desperate to get their season back on track

    11 days ago

    Inter Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Both sides look to put weekend defeats behind them in European opener

    16 days ago

    Tottenham player ratings in 2-1 loss to Liverpool

    16 days ago

    Five things we learned from Arsenal U23s 2-1 Tottenham U23s

    a month ago

    Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Both sides look to continue their unbeaten record

    a month ago

    Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs blow away deflated Red Devils with a stunning second-half display

    a month ago

    Analysis: Powerful Spurs overshadow off pitch problems with win over Fulham

    a month ago

    Tottenham player ratings in win against Fulham

    a month ago

    Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham: Spurs cruise to victory as Harry Kane breaks his August curse

    a month ago

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Preview: Lilywhites seek derby spoils

    a month ago