David Wagner: Huddersfield very excited to host Chelsea

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner addressed the press as the Terriers prepare to face league champions Chelsea at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield are up to 12th in the latest Premier League after a 2-0 victory over fellow promoted side Brighton & Hove Albion and sit on 18 points entering the game against the Blues.

Wagner calls Chelsea "the biggest team in England"

The manager stated that "Chelsea is the biggest team in England because they won the title last season" and that "they're a top team". He also said the Terriers "are happy to host them and we are very excited to face them.

“We will be there and we will try our best against them". He also feels Huddersfield “ are focused on ourselves and that we learn from our experiences."

He's confident that"we know what we have to do against Chelsea to have a small chance and our supporters know what they have to do to help us have a small chance. We will be there and we will try our best against them.”

"We want to make it as uncomfortable as possible" for Blues

While conceding “we cannot expect a positive result tomorrow", the German is setting his goal for the game: "What we can expect is it to make it as uncomfortable as possible for Chelsea. We will then see what we can get out of the game.”

Wagner feels the unity of the players and supporters will be vital: “Our supporters and players enjoy coming together when we have something to celebrate. The players like to thank the fans for their support."

Wagner gives squad update

Following the win over Brighton, the boss reported that there was “no news injury-wise." Another piece of good news was reported by Wagner: "Michael Hefele was back in training with the group yesterday, which was a big boost for us.”

Also returning is Rajiv van La Parra, who completed his three-match ban this past weekend, and his boss confirmed he"will be back in the squad.

John Smith's Stadium a big factor according to Wagner

The manager feels “playing the match at the John Smith's Stadium gives our players that extra little bit of trust and belief in their quality because the supporters are behind them.

“We are not dreamers, we are workers; this counts tomorrow. We will not dream, we will work our socks off.” Two players who could feel this positive effect are Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie, whom Wagner said: "are two proper number nines in our squad."