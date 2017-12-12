Joe Gomez: Liverpool take the positives from derby draw going into West Brom clash

Joe Gomez insists Liverpool must take the positives from their draw with Everton and can look to return to winning ways as quickly as possible with the visit of West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

The Reds could not claim a victory in the 229th Merseyside derby on Sunday afternoon despite controlling the game, a Wayne Rooney penalty earning the Toffees a point after Mohamed Salah's solo strike.

Yet Jürgen Klopp's side have little time to dwell on the disappointment of failing to beat their rivals, with a mid-week clash against the relegation-threatened Baggies at Anfield to come.

On the possibility of a win against Alan Pardew's side to fix the frustration of failing to beat Everton, Gomez said: "That's one of the positives. Obviously it's tough. It's a gruelling schedule, but it gives you a chance to try and fix it straight away."

The right-back was one of Liverpool's stand-out performers though it was his maiden derby and acknowledged the disappointment of failing to beat their city rivals given their dominance.

"In the end it's frustrating because we thought we were the better side," the 20-year-old declared, insisting Liverpool "dominated" which was "clear with the football we played."

Gomez calls upon Reds to "move on" from frustrating derby draw

He admitted that he could not say whether it was a penalty or not, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin going down in the box after Dejan Lovren placed his hands on the striker's back, but called it "just frustrating" after conceding ruined their "hard work."

Gomez continued: "But we've got to take the positives from it. I think we all put in a good fight and we knew the importance of the game and what it means and we all did our best."

The England U21 captain said that they have "seen it a few times this season at Anfield" that opponents have tended to "sit off a bit" because Liverpool are "so quick on the counter."

He insisted that Everton adopted a similar game-plan "and tried to sit off", declaring that they "carried on" doing so after making it 1-1 which "made it hard" for the hosts.

"We've just got to move onto the next game and take the point," the former Charlton Athletic youngster said. "If we score the second goal, and we had some chances, then it puts it to bed. It's hard to break down a [defensive] block again when we concede quite late on."

Gomez - who made his England debut last month - has started 11 of Liverpool's 16 top-flight matches this term with Nathaniel Clyne out injured and has been one of the club's most consistent performers.

Having completed 90 minutes twice in the last week, Trent Alexander-Arnold could potentially come in for Gomez against the Baggies with a succession of quick-fire fixtures to come over the festive period.