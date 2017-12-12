Alderweireld injury return pushed back to February, says Pochettino

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino today told the media that the injury of Toby Alderweireld is more serious than first thought.

The Argentine manager faced the press ahead of Tottenham's midweek clash at Wembley against newly-promoted Brighton.

As long-term injury sufferers, Victor Wanyama and Eric Lamela have finally both returned to training - Spurs are hit with some worrying injury news.

Alderweireld set back

Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld suffered a hamstring injury in the Lilywhite's 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in November.

It was initially believed he would be out until Christmas. However, today Pochettino admitted he will not return until February.

Poch said: '"f course we cannot change the reality of his injury, he cannot play until February.

"Of course, the manager wants everyone fit to play, all the players. You are always going to miss players."

This comes as Ecuadorian defender Davinson Sanchez is serving a three-match ban and fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen lies one yellow card away from a one-match ban.

Spurs excited by Juventus draw

Following Monday's Champions League last 16 draw, Pochettino gave the media his take on Tottenham's upcoming trip to Italy.

He said: "I think it’s of course not an easy opponent in the Champions League at this stage, but we are so excited to play against Juventus.

"In recent years they have been involved in semi-finals or finals.

"To have the possibility to play against them is so exciting for us, our fans and everyone."

Tottenham face a tough challenge against the Italian giants. However, they should take a lot of confidence from their group stage performances.

Embed from Getty Images

Alderweireld at the centre

Not only was Pochettino questioned on Alderweireld's injury news. He was also asked about the rumours of a new contract being offered to the Belgian.

Poch said: "It’s still two and a half years on his contract.

"It’s like different players who have maybe medium to long-term contracts and we are looking forward to playing with him and him staying here with us.'"