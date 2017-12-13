What did Brighton learn from their defeat at Tottenham Hotspur?

Brighton & Hove Albion suffered their third defeat in a row after losing 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

Here are six lessons Brighton can learn from their defeat:

Use possession more wisely

When the Seagulls had possession they did not use it properly. Chris Hughton's side were wasteful with the ball and gave it away as soon as they got it rather than keeping the ball and trying to create chances. Instead Brighton ended up looking under pressure and just pumping up top aimlessly.

Get the ball wide

When Albion had the ball they failed to get wide enough where they pose most threat in Jose Izquierdo and Anthony Knockaert. When the two received the ball they looked much more threatening and created both of Brighton's chances in the game.

Good on the counter-attack

When the Seagulls got the chance to counter they nearly caused problems with the pace of Knockaert, Izquierdo and then substitute Solly March. Unfortunately counter-attacking situations did not occur as much as Brighton would have liked.

Dangerous at set pieces

Brighton did not have many set pieces in the game but when they did they looked threatening. This was mainly thanks to the presence of Shane Duffy. The six foot four centre half got on the end of two corners but headed straight at Hugo Lloris.

Take your chances

Brighton had a couple of chances but failed to take them. One of them fell to Davy Propper but he dragged his shot wide. Another was a snap shot from Tomer Hemed but he put it powerfully into the arms of Lloris.

Good shape

Brighton came with a plan to sit and contain the very threatening Tottenham attack. They managed to do that, bar the deflected effort that Serge Aurier scored with but considering Tottenham scored five in their last game they will be very happy to have only shipped two goas.They were unlucky as they were trying to catch Tottenham on the counter and almost did a couple of times.