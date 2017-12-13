Mohamed Salah starts alongside rest of 'Fab Four' as Liverpool host Baggies

Mohamed Salah has kept his place for Liverpool this evening as the Reds host West Bromwich Albion, despite the Reds' top scorer in all competitions being widely expected to be rested.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has caused quite the storm in recent weeks with his new-found rotation policy, the latest controversy coming as the weekend as he made a handful of changes for the Merseyside Derby.

Liverpool would draw 1-1 with neighbours Everton, in a game where neither Philippe Coutinho or Roberto Firmino started.

The boys from Brazil have been recalled for Wednesday's game and will start in alongside Salah and Sadio Mane in a dangerous looking attack.

Elsewhere for the Reds, there is one change to the defence as Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in for Joe Gomez, with Dejan Lovren retaining his place despite giving away a penalty against the Toffees.

Interesting news in goal, with Simon Mignolet dropped for Loris Karius.

James Milner and Jordan Henderson were paired in midfield during the derby but neither keep their place, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum back in. Can will make his 150th appearance for the Reds.

Andrew Robertson starts back-to-back league games for the first time since joining Liverpool in the summer.

Baggies on the defensive

West Brom were waiting on late fitness tests for Matt Phillips and Nacer Chadli, with new manager Alan Pardew disappointed to see neither of them available.

The Baggies were beaten 1-0 by Swansea City last time out and make two changes from that game, Gregorz Krychowiak and James McClean coming in for Sam Field and Jay Rodriguez in defensive looking changes from Pardew.

Gareth Barry, Craig Dawson and James Morrison had already been ruled out, leaving Pardew without a cluster of his most experienced men.

Salomon Rondon has top scored for West Brom in their last two seasons but is yet to score away at Liverpool since joining, he'll hope to change that as he's given a place in the side.

Starting XI's

Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Robertson; Can, Winjnaldum; Coutinho, Firmino, Mane, Salah.

West Brom: Foster; Nyom, Evans, Hegazi, Gibbs; Livermore, Yacob; Krychowiak, Robson-Kanu, McClean; Rondon.