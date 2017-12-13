Mark Noble and Marko Arnautovic delighted with consecutive clean sheets as Hammers draw with Arsenal

​West Ham ​backed up their terrific win against Premier League holders Chelsea with another resolute display against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The result sees David Moyes' side draw level on points with 17th placed West Brom​, a reflection of the turnaround the Hammers have undergone under new management.

Embed from Getty Images

Noble delighted with consecutive clean sheets

Captain Mark Noble and West Ham's match-winner at the weekend, Marko Anautovic, spoke of their delight at sealing a goalless draw, claiming it is a fine reward for their recent performances.

"To keep two clean sheets in two games, in five days, it’s fantastic and four points is a really good reward for that," said Noble. ​

“When you come out the game at Everton when we lost 4-0 and you go to Man City and then Chelsea and Arsenal after, to be honest, you dread it in the position you’re in. But the boys have worked hard and we believed we could get something."

“I said on Saturday, sometimes against these teams with such a good amount of special players, you just need to defend. Last year we got done here by the so-called bigger teams."

​​It could've so easily been a win for David Moyes too, with former-Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez hitting the underside of the crossbar late into the second-half.

“But tonight we defended well and we could have snatched it at the end. Chicha always hits the target but you’d hope he would bury them. I think it was a good save in the end from Cech.”

Embed from Getty Images

​Arnautovic full of praise for Moyes' defensive setup

“I think as a team, we have worked very hard for the couple of weeks,” Arnautovic reflected. “We wanted to keep a clean sheet and it’s up to us."

“I have to say well done to the team because we have fought a lot and now we need some results to be rewarded with three points."

​"You look at the way we’re set up; the gaffer came in and thought we had to stop shipping goals, for one,” he contined. “I think we obviously got off to a bad start and our confidence was low. That was the whole club."

“The performance against Man City – you go there dreading to play at the Etihad but to get two clean sheets since against Arsenal and Chelsea is great."