Opinion: Uncertainty at Arsenal is affecting results on the pitch

After another disappointing away day draw against West Ham, Arsenal are now 19 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

The Gunners have only won two games on the road so far this season, amassing the majority of their points at home.

Whilst their away from is an immediate concern, there are also some external factors which are hampering the North Londoners' progression.

Disagreements at board level?

Majority shareholder Stan Kroenke is far from a popular figure among the Arsenal faithful. Nicknamed "Silent Stan", the American tycoon is often accused of lacking interest in Arsenal's footballing affairs, and his involvement with the club is largely regarded as a means to line his pockets.

Earlier this year he turned down an offer worth over £1BN for his shares - an offer made by fellow stakeholder Alisher Usmanov. Most Gunners fans were keen to see this offer accepted, as Usmanov has spoke out on several occasions, outlining his intentions to improve Arsenal by providing a substantial transfer budget for new players.

Another polarising figure in the Arsenal hierarchy, Ivan Gazidis, enraged supporters at the club's AST by claiming that the team have "made significant progress" and they are currently "overachieving."

With the disconnect between the fans and the board being so prominent, after every poor result naturally questions will be aimed toward the powers that be at Arsenal. If the owners - the people who maintain the day to day running at the club - are seen as disinterested, how can Arsenal fans be confident of success on the pitch?

Key players set to leave

Speculation is rife over the futures of key men Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez. The integral pair have just six months remaining on their current contracts and will be free to discuss a move abroad next month.

If that isn't worrying enough, academy graduate and fan favourite Jack Wilshere also has just six months to run on his contract - meaning all could feasibly leave for nothing next summer. As of now, there have been no developments in terms of the three aforementioned players signing new deals, a quite incredible situation for Arsenal to deal with in the thick of a challenging campaign.

One must wonder where the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Alexandre Lacazette and Saed Kolasinac are at psychologically, knowing that some of team's best players may not be teammates for much longer. Surely they too will start to consider their future at the Emirates Stadium.

Should the worst case scenario materialise, it will take a significant outlay to replace the likes of Ozil and Sanchez- once which the board have given no real indication that they would be willing to provide.

Fan discontent

The split amongst the Arsenal fanbase over long-serving manager Arsene Wenger is as deep as it's ever been. Many believe the Frenchman is still the man for the job, whereas others would rather the club appoint a new manager.

Wenger has come out and said his position will be reviewed in the summer- a statement that he has uttered every other season, only to be offered a new contract when decision time beckons. There was once a time when news of Wenger signing a new contract would be met with joy and relief, nowadays, not so much.

With the seemingly negative atmosphere surrounding Arsenal worsening with each poor result, it could only be a matter of time before the relationship between fan and club is damaged beyond repair. Hopefully this isn't the case, but there have been little signs to suggest good times are on the horizon.

Testing times to be a 'Gooner.'