Ipswich Town vs Reading Preview: Both teams looking to bounce back from disappointing results

Ipswich Town go into their game against Reading at Portman Road following a disappointing 2-0 defeat away at Middlesbrough.

Goals from Martin Braithwaite and Patrick Bamford gave the hosts the three points, but perhaps more disappointingly the Tractor Boys could only manage one shot on target in the 90 minutes.

The loss came off after two wins on the bounce, and Mick McCarthy will be hoping to re-find that winning formula against a Reading side who have undoubtedly fallen short of pre-season expectations.

The Royals currently sit 14th in the Championship table, having finished third before ultimately losing to Huddersfield Town on penalties in the play-off final last season.

They suffered a disappointing collapse against Cardiff City last time out, leading 2-0 with 83 minutes gone before Joe Bennett and a stoppage-time strike from Lee Tomlin snatched the Bluebirds a point.

The point leaves them unbeaten in their last five matches, and in their last three on the road.

Team news

Emyr Huws will miss the rest of the season for Town, having undergone knee surgery during the week.

Both Tommy Smith and David McGoldrick return to the match-day squad having recovered from calf and groin injuries respectively.

As for the Royals, manager Jaap Stam could name an unchanged line-up from the Cardiff fixture, although George Evans and Garath McCleary are nearing a return from injury.

What's been said?

Town midfielder Cole Skuse told the local press of the squad's ambitions for the season: "It was a disappointing result last weekend, but we're in a reasonable position and more than looking to the top six.

"We're looking to really have a good push in the second half of the season."

Royals defender Chris Gunter told the club website: "It will be a tough game, it always is at Portman Road. We will look at them throughout the course of the week.

"We'll focus a little bit on what they do but ultimately it's about what we do".

When they last met

Tom Lawrence strikes either side of half-time were only enough to earn the Tractor Boys a point as the teams drew 2-2 at Portman Road earlier this year.

His efforts were cancelled out by efforts from Jordan Mutch and Jordan Obita.