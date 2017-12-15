Brentford vs Barnsley Preview: Out of form Barnsley visit Griffin Park

​Brentford will be looking to retain their fantastic home record, having not lost at Griffin Park since August, against struggling ​Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

Barnsley on the other hand, will be hoping to pick up only their third away win of the season which will be a tough task with Brentford proving to be such a tough opponent at home.

The Bees lost out to Nigel Adkins rejuvenated Hull City last Saturday in a thrilling encounter at the KCOM Stadium.

Barnsley were outclassed at home by a very confident Derby County.

Watkins the Difference?

​Brentford striker Ollie Watkins will be looking to show just why he chose the West London outfit over The Tykes this summer. Barnsley were rumoured to be chasing the 21-year-old striker back in the summer and were in advanced talks, however Watkins put pen to paper for Brentford.

The talk

​Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom explained how his team are 'overthinking' on the pitch:

"Confidence and belief is affected by thinking. We shouldn't be thinking on the pitch all the time, we need to react instinctively.

"We can talk about confidence but it's the belief inside of you really, that ability to not over-think things out there too much and just react instinctively. We have to get back to playing like that and hopefully putting in a clinical performance at Brentford on Saturday."

Barnsley midfielder Steven Mallan is looking the help The Reds.

"I want to get out there and help the boys get back to winning ways. There's a good group here, no heads are down, we know we're capable of turning things around."

Mallan has struggled to force his way into Heckingbottom's plans since signing from St Mirren back in July.

Team News

​Brentford are still without Henrik Dalsgaard, Rico Henry and Alan Judge with Lasse Vibe a doubt following a knock he picked up at Fulham, two weeks ago.

Barnsley are boosted by the possible return of club captain ​Angus MacDonald and winger Lloyd Isgrove but Welsh winger Ryan Hedges will miss out with a thigh injury.