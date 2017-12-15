First away goals and first away win for Palace, Hodgson's men convincing winners at Leicester

Unfortunately that's all we've got time for today in this one! I've been Oliver Emmerson, have a lovely Saturday.

Nothing really went for Leicester, who never really got into their groove. The result looks worse than the performance was but, given their recent good form, they'll look to move on from this quickly.

A perfect day for Palace! Finally they score an away goal, and then some! Christian Benteke back in form, a clean sheet, up to 14th. What more could Roy Hodgson have asked for?

?Full-time: Leicester City 0-3 Crystal Palace

90+4: ?That's it, three goals for Palace and three away points for the first time this season. Leicester throwing men forward and Palace carve them apart, Zaha through to Loftus-Cheek, he plays it across for substitute Sako who curls the ball into the top corner.

?GOAL! Sako caps off a perfect day for Palace!

90: Four minutes added on.

86: Danny Simpson in the book after a follow through of a decent tackle catches Townsend. He's fuming. Face looks like it's filled with worms. Riedewald and Ulloa on for their respective teams.

83: A sustained spell of Leicester pressure is relieved as Palace break, the three vs two is used by Lotfus-Cheek to send Townsend away down the left, his shot blazing over the bar.

80: Good save from Schmeichel there. I'm unsure how much he knew about it as he spread himself through the air, but he did so brilliantly to block Benteke's back-post header after an inviting Townsend delivery.

77: Claude Puel having a late throw of the dice with two changes, Okazaki and King replacing Iborra and Albrighton.

75: This sort of performance leaves you thinking, where was this Palace side at the start of the season? Roy Hodgson endured a similarly tricky start to Frank de Boer but it's been a fantastic revival since then. If the score stays like this, Palace will be up to the lofty heights of 14th for the time being.

67: This game is being played at a really high tempo. Mahrez driving at the away defence, brought down by Schlupp just outside the area, the defender picking up a booking. Gray hammers the free-kick into the stand.

64: Penalty shout! Some outrageous skill from Zaha to sit Wes Morgan down, the ball played across to Benteke who is wiped out from behind by Albrighton just after missing his shot, Atkinson waving play on this time. He got the disallowed goal and the Ndidi red card right, but maybe that one should have been a Palace pen.

62: Leicester still reeling from that disallowed goal and now they're down to ten men, Ndidi's second yellow card in 10 minutes. Showing some nice control in the Palace box, the midfielder pushed the ball forward and flung himself to the ground fairly unchallenged, referee Martin Atkinson not impressed with the dive and rightfully showing him a second yellow card. Surely no way back now for the Foxes?

?RED CARD! Ndidi off!

61: Leicester think they've got one back as Iborra heads in from Mahrez's free-kick but it's ruled out, the Spaniard guilty of a little push into the back of Tomkins as the ball flew in. Still 2-0.

56: Harry Maguire follows up a heavy touch with a heavy challenge and the reward for such footballing beauty is a yellow.

52: Some quick yellow cards, Benteke and Ndidi the recipients.

50: Good save! We said Mahrez could be the danger man and he went close there, shuffling past Schlupp and firing a right-footed shot across goal, Speroni down with a big hand to save.

49: Townsend charges down the right as Palace go hunting for a third, Benteke heading wide from the resulting cross.

45: Back underway.

?Leicester have won four on the bounce, Palace hadn't scored away from home since April. So naturally, a dream half for the Londoners who are two goals to the good.

Half-time: Leicester City 0-2 Crystal Palace

45: One minute added on.

41: Palace go from defence to attack in a heartbeat! McArthur winning the ball in midfield, Benteke then slipping it to Zaha who dips around Chilwell and thunders a shot past Schmeichel!

?GOALLLL!!! Scrap that, Zaha makes it two!

40: Palace just trying to see this one into half-time by the looks of it.

35: Wilfried Zaha is fun to watch, isn't he? Dancing around some Foxes defenders there, he finishes up with a left-footed shot that Schmeichel gets down low to save.

29: Decent response from Leicester to conceding in terms of gaining territory, but little doing regarding shots on goal.

21: Drama at the other end! Albrighton drifts in a free-kick which Benteke goes to head away, nearly sending the ball into his own net inadvertently.

19: Palace ahead and it's a first in 13 for Christian Benteke, and Palace's first away goal of the season, Townsend's cross nodded down towards Benteke who had peeled off Morgan, Schmeichel with a touch but not enough to stop the ball going in.

?GOALLLL! Benteke fires Palace ahead!

11: Wilfried Zaha looks well up for this, he does really well there when exchanging with Loftus-Cheek who has the shot himself, parried out by Schmeichel and smothered away by Leicester.

10: First chance of the game for Leicester but it comes to nothing, Harry Maguire nodding wide from an Albrighton corner.

7: Fairly quiet start, bar Benteke wiping out Schmeichel with a late challenge. Schlupp does well there to burst into the box and play the ball across goal, striker Benteke unable to latch onto it.

0: ?Kick-off! Underway in this one.

Palace XI: Speroni; Kelly, Tomkins, Dann, Schlupp; Cabaye, McArthur, Loftus-Cheek; Townsend, Zaha, Benteke.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Mahrez, Ndiddi, Iborra, Albrighton; Gray, Vardy.

Less than 30 minutes until kick-off and we've got the team news!

Luka Milivojevi? received his fifth booking of the season against the Hornets so will also miss the game. It is likely that Martin Kelly will replace Fosu-Mensah at right-back, while McArthur will come in for Milivojevi? having come off the bench to score the winner on Tuesday. Damien Delaney, Connor Wickham and Chung-yong Lee are long-term absentees.

Hodgson confirmed on Thursday that Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Joel Ward and Mamadou Sakho would all miss the game through injury. Fosu-Mensah suffered a hamstring injury in the victory against Watford, while Ward and Sakho have been absent since recent games against West Brom and AFC Bournemouth respectively.

However, the South Londoners travel to the King Power Stadium without an away goal since Christian Benteke scored at Liverpool on 23 April. The Eagles’ infamously poor start to the season is now in the past but the remains of Frank de Boer’s tenure are still there to be seen. Palace are unbeaten in six games, although just two were victories, but still find themselves in the bottom three.

Roy Hodgson, assistant Ray Lewington and first team coach Steven Reid have overseen a dramatic improvement since replacing the Dutchman and his respective staff in September. All 14 of Palace’s points have been won under their guidance, while their home form has been a vast improvement on previous seasons.

The result momentarily lifted the Eagles out of the bottom three, only for West Bromwich Albion to earn an unlikely point at Liverpool to lift them above Palace.

Palace defeated Watford in their latest outing thanks to two late goals in the 2-1 victory against the Hornets’ ten men on Tuesday evening. Bakary Sako equalised in the 89th minute after Watford had led since Daryl Janmaat’s third-minute strike, before James McArthur converted Wilfried Zaha’s cross two minutes into added-time.

Riyad Mahrez is certainly one that Palace will have to keep an eye on should they wish to take points back to London today, with the Algerian in sparkling form. He's scored in three of his last four games and will feel confident about making it four in five today.

Leicester's only defeat in eight games since Puel's arrival came to runaway leaders Manchester City, and they've won their last four games. The most recent victory was against Puel's former club Southampton on Wednesday, the Foxes dismantling the Saints with ease to win 4-1.

Where better than to start with Leicester City, who host today's opening game. The Foxes are on a fantastic run under new manager Claude Puel and now find themselves eighth in the table. They can't go any higher with a win today but would close the gap on the likes of Arsenal and Burnley if they can pick up all three points.

Good morning everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of Leicester City vs Crystal Palace, as the Premier League weekend gets underway at the King Power Stadium. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I have the pleasure of taking you through this lunchtime clash, which is set to get underway at around 12:30PM GMT. We'll have team news around an hour before as we build up to this game and others around the country.