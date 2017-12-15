Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate and Jonjoe Kenny sign Everton contract extensions

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate and Jonjoe Kenny have signed Everton contract extensions to keep them all at the club until the early 2020’s.

The Blues trio have been rewarded for their excellent recent form in the weeks gone by, especially Kenny who has impressed immensely since being brought into the Everton first team by interim boss David Unsworth. He has signed until June 2022.

In the games since Sam Allardyce took charge, Holgate has partnered Ashley Williams in the heart of defence and the Blues have only conceded one goal in their last four Premier League games.

Like Kenny, the former Barnsley defender has also signed until June 2022.

Whilst not finding the net on a regular basis as he’d like, Calvert-Lewin has shown development in his game and all-around play as a lone forward - with better contributions to attacks and regularly creating chances for Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

He has signed until June 2023.

“We’re delighted that these young men have committed long-term to the Club and there’s no doubt in my mind that they will play big roles at Everton for a long time to come,” the Everton boss told EvertonFC.com.

"Mason, Jonjoe and Dominic epitomise what we are trying to accomplish with young players here at Everton”.

Kenny proving difficult to displace

The right-back has been with the club since nine years old and captained Everton Under 23s to last season’s Premier League 2 title and has played every minute of the team’s past nine Premier League games.

If he can continue his good form since arriving in the first team, he may prove difficult to displace once Seamus Coleman returns from injury.

“To extend my career here, I’m made up. I want to stay at Everton for as long as I can but I know I’ve got to keep on playing week in, week out, playing well and impressing.

"Hopefully, I can keep on doing that,” the 20-year-old said.

Holgate starting to find his groove

Since joining from Barnsley in August 2015, Holgate has found himself in and out of the Everton first-team.

He was handed his Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of the 2016/17 campaign under Ronald Koeman but has failed to nail down a regular place.

Under Sam Allardyce and David Unsworth he has played every minute of the last four Premier League games, even keeping summer signing Michael Keane and club captain Phil Jagielka on the bench whilst he takes his place in the starting line-up.

“It is a confidence booster that the club thinks highly of me,” the 21-year-old defender explained.

“I have been given chances here at Everton and there has been faith shown in me. The more experience I get, the more I will be able to grow and improve.”