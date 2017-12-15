David Wagner hopes to use togetherness as key in away clash with Watford

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner spoke to the press ahead of the Terriers visit to Watford. Without an away goal since the opening day of the season, Huddersfield hope to capitalise on the poor form of the Hornets, winless in four.

Wagner wants focus to be Terriers "performing at our best"

The German is hoping his side"will make it difficult for them. Our first focus is that we perform at our best and then we will see what we can do". This is the first top-flight meeting between the two sides.

He would go on to say that "if we have one advantage it's that this football club is very stable and there is a great togetherness. There is great support both home and away and maybe we can use this advantage".

Huddersfield boss praises Hornets, Richarlison

Watford signed relatively unknown Richarlison in the summer from Brazilian side Fluminense for over €12 million and he has been worth every penny.

The Brazilian winger has been directly involved in 10 goals for the Hornets this season, scoring and assisting on five occasions. However, he was substituted with a groin injury in Watford's last match.

Wagner is prepared whether he plays or not: "He's a great signing. I think he's a doubt but if he plays we will be prepared, but we will also be prepared for whoever replaces him".

The Huddersfield boss also spoke highly of the Hornets as a team, stating that “outside the big six, I think Watford and Leicester City are the best. They have speed, size, creativity; they are a proper Premier League team. This changes nothing for us though; we want to go there and win!”