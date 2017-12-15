Bernardo Silva insists it is a "genuine privilege" to play with David Silva ahead of Tottenham clash

Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva has stated that is a "genuine privilege" to play alongside his namesake David Silva, as the in-form Spaniard is once again expected to play a key role in Saturday's tough clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Pleasure to learn from him every day

'Baby' Silva was the first recruit of Pep Guardiola's extravagant summer spending as he made the big-money move from AS Monaco in the end of the May, however the Portuguese international has yet to be allowed to make a real impact thus far mainly been reduced to substitute appearances but that has mainly down to The Citizens' excellent start to the campaign.

City have stormed to the top of the Premier League currently holding a 11-point and 15 game winning streak at the summit of the English top-flight, and 'Big' Silva has been one the main orchestraters in their excellent start to the campaign which has only seen the one defeat.

Silva's form has been red hot in the last few matches as he headed into Wednesday's clash with two goals in as many games against West Ham United and in the Manchester derby, and continued his hot streak with a brace in the 4-0 win over Swansea City.

Bernardo was involved in David's first and will be hoping the Spaniard can strike again when Mauricio Pochettino's men come to town, and ahead of Saturday's tea time clash Bernardo has been heaping praise upon on his Spanish namesake.

“David is a fantastic player and for me," Silva told mancity.com. "It is a pleasure to play alongside him and to be able to learn from him every day in training and every time we play a game."

“He has won almost everything – the World Cup, the European Championships, the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup," the Portuguese international proclaimed. "And it’s a genuine privilege to be able to play alongside him and all other fantastic players we have here at City."

“In short, he is one of the best players in the world," the 23-year-old stated. "And I’m lucky and grateful to have him as my team-mate."

“I’m certain that as we play alongside each other more," Silva added. "So the understanding will be even better and I’m sure that will happen as the season progresses.”

Sweeping the awards again

City's performances have rightfully earned them plaudits and praise from all corners of the footballing spectrum, and their performances have once again earned them accolades as Guardiola and youngster Phil Foden have been rewarded the Premier League Manger and Premier League 2 Player of the Month awards respectively for the month of November.

Guardiola has continued to lead City to bigger and better things as they won all four of their games throughout the month which has seen them open their lead at the top of the table to 11, the award sees the Catalan coach pick up the gong for the third consecutive month following on from September and October.

It has been quite the month for Foden as the City youngster made his full debut from the bench in the 1-0 win over Feyenoord leading on from his World Cup triumph for England Under-17's, with Foden holding off the likes of Harry McKirdy, Adam Phillips, Jake Hesketh and Ethan Robson to the award.