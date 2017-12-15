Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

A great game to cap off the Saturday schedule. Thanks for tuning in with me, Harry Harris, here on VAVEL UK's live commentary. See you next time!

Kevin De Bruyne's man of the match performance may be the highlight of the win. The Belgian was instrumental from start to finish, pulling all the strings and getting on the scoresheet in the process.

FULL TIME: Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur. A second half onslaught extends City's Premier League win streak to a whopping 16 games and creates a 14-point gap atop the table.

GOAL! Christian Eriksen grabs a consolation for Tottenham in the second minute of stoppage time. His low strike beats Ederson and Guardiola won't be happy with that.

90' Three minutes added on and those can't come soon enough for Tottenham, who have been thoroughly outclassed today.

GOAL! 4-0 and it's a calamity from Dier and Lloris. A long ball over the time is missed by both of them, allowing to Sterling to walk the ball into the back of the net.

89' Ben Davies replaces Danny Rose for Tottenham's final change.

88' City are still pushing for a fourth here with De Bruyne continuing to pull the strings. This time, he finds Sterling who forces Lloris into an acrobatic save.

86' The substitute Silva almost makes an instant impact, but his shot is saved well at the near post.

85' Third and final change for the hosts: Bernardo Silva is on for Leroy Sane.

84' Dele is off, but not in the way he probably should've been. Moussa Sissoko is on to take his place.

83' Another substitution as youngster Phil Foden is on in place of the opening goalscorer Ilkay Gundogan.

GOAL! It's 3-0 in typical Manchester City fashion, starting with De Bruyne and culminating in Sane squaring the ball for Sterling to tap home. An excellent team goal, capping off a stellar performance.

78' Chance! Plenty of action in the last few minutes, this time it's Spurs who are on the attack and Lamela's quick feet allow him to find Harry Winks, who takes too big of a touch and misses his opportunity.

76' Tottenham make their first change as Erik Lamela replaces Heung-Min Son.

75' MISSED! Gabriel Jesus smashes his spot kick off the post and Sterling skies the rebound.

74' PENALTY! De Bruyne leaves his leg in and Vertonghen falls for it, bringing him down inside the box.

GOAL! De Bruyne smashes it home moments after limping off with an injury. A lightning quick counter attack and a thunderous finish. 2-0.

68' Dele is lucky not to be sent off as he goes high on De Bruyne, but escapes with just a yellow card.

67' Close! De Bruyne's searching ball finds Leroy Sane, who cuts in and fires from close range but Lloris expertly saves with one hand.

63' De Bruyne finds room in the area, but his low effort is from a tight angle and rolls harmlessly wide.

58' Jesus' first touch is almost City's second goal of the game, but the Brazilian is unable to find his feet.

57' First substitution of the game as Gabriel Jesus replaces Sergio Aguero.

55' Chance! Kane lets loose from distance but Ederson is on hand to palm the shot away.

52' Harry Kane is next in the book for going high on Sterling's leg. Perhaps a bit lucky it was only a yellow card.

51' Another booking goes the way of a City player, this time it's Fabian Delph for bringing down Trippier.

48' A promising start to the second half by Tottenham and a chance for Son inside the box, but Sane tracks back well to intervene.

46' Second half underway!

Tottenham have struggled to get sights of goal in this one, and are lucky to just be a goal behind. Both fullbacks have had a poor run out in the first half, especially Trippier on the right-hand side.

HALF TIME: Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur. Ilkay Gundogan's header separates the sides, but the hosts could easily be three or four goals in front.

45' Two minutes of first half stoppage time.

44' Shouts of a handball in the Tottenham box, but the protests are waved away. After a replay, it was the correct decision not to give a penalty.

41' Some more intricate passing from the home side eventually finds Aguero, but the striker is ruled offside.

37' Kane is down and receiving treatment after taking the almighty right boot of Otamendi to the face. The first yellow card of the game is shown to the defender.

35' Close! A first opportunity for the visitors as Harry Kane finds some space, but he fires just wide.

33' Chance! Sane loses a golden opportunity due to a poor first touch, but the ensuing rebound falls to Aguero who fires agonizingly close.

32' Stoppage in play here as Trippier receives treatment.

28' Close! Another great chance for the home side as Gundogan's curling effort is parried by Lloris. Tottenham are on the back foot here.

26' Free kick to Spurs inside the City half after De Bruyne's high foot connects with Dele, but it comes to nothing.

25' De Bruyne is the next City player to try his luck, but his shot is deflected and doesn't trouble Lloris.

24' Close! Aguero is all alone down the left side, but his effort from just inside the box is saved well by Lloris before Sterling's follow up is sent over the bar.

21' Shouts for a penalty as Mangala is pushed in the back by Danny Rose, but nothing given by Craig Pawson.

20' Sane is at it again, going past Trippier with ease, but his cross is put behind for a corner.

19' Tottenham have a hill to climb now, going a goal behind and trying to deal with the home side's high press.

GOAL! City take the lead through a bullet header from Ilkay Gundogan. Leroy Sane's corner is met by the German midfielder, who is in acres of space inside the six-yard box. 1-0!

12' Christian Eriksen's curling cross is met by Harry Kane, but his header is well off target. There may have been a shout by Trippier, who was running unmarked at the back post.

10' Close! De Bruyne's free-kick finds the head of Sergio Aguero, who sees his effort go wide of the near post.

8' Chance! Leroy Sane blows past Kieran Trippier down the left and squares the ball, but Jan Vertonghen is on hand to intercept.

7' A searching ball down the right-hand side forces Hugo Lloris to come out of his box and clear before Raheem Sterling can latch on to the pass.

5' A positive start from the both sides, but no chances so far. Dembele brings down Kevin De Bruyne after some scintillating movement by Pep Guardiola's side.

2' Fernandinho scythes down Moussa Dembele just inside the Tottenham half.

1' First free-kick of the game goes Man City's way after Harry Kane nudges Fabian Delph in the back.

KICKOFF! Craig Pawson is our referee today and the home side get us underway.

Five minutes to go and the teams are preparing to head out of the tunnel. Nerves all around for this one?

The danger men to watch for today will come as no surprise, with both Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane playing major roles for their sides respectively.

Just over 15 minutes until kick-off at The Etihad. Both managers have fielded strong sides in the game of the weekend, so make sure you follow along with us for all the updates throughout the 90 minutes.

No David Silva for the hosts today, but they'll still be favourites to continue their long unbeaten run in the Premier League. It's a tough ask for Spurs, but a chance for them to turn around their fortunes in the league.

Man City Subs: Bravo, Yaya Toure, Foden, G. Jesus, Bernardo, Zinchenko, Danilo.



Tottenham Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Davies, Foyth, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Trippier, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose; Dembele, Winks, Dele; Eriksen, Son, Kane.

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Mangala, Delph; Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

With just under an hour to go until kickoff, both teams have released their lineups ahead of tonight's meeting

City's injury problems also lie at the back with Vincent Kompany a doubt, whilst Benjamin Mendy and John Stones remain out. Fabian Delph has been doing well in an unfamiliar left-back role lately but could be tested by the returning Erik Lamela.

Tottenham's challenge will be made harder by the absence of two key men in the shape of Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama, offering City's mouth-watering even more chance of increasing their exceptional goal tally.

Spurs may take some comfort from City's recent home performances, despite their victories. Guardiola's men were frustrated by both Southampton and West Ham United in recent weeks, requiring late winners on each occasion to take all three points in a final score of 2-1. If Spurs can take a lead today, perhaps they'll have the quality to see the game out in a way that others haven't.

Harry Kane could play a key role today. The England striker already has 12 league goals this season, more than anyone in the Premier League bar Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah. He's got previous for scoring against City and he'll be bidding to add to his tally today, albeit facing a tough task against a team that have conceded just 11 goals so far in the league.

Spurs come into the game off the back of three successive wins, all coming at home. That would indicate that they're in good form, but their away form recently has been nothing of awful. No wins in four league away games, they've certainly got the quality to beat City today but mental fragility after this run of disappointing away-games could come into play.

Tottenham did well at the Etihad last season too though, coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in a game where winger Son Heung-Min was excellent. That means that Mauricio Pochettino is one of few managers to remain unbeaten against Pep Guardiola since the Spaniard took charge in Manchester. Will that record stay in tact today?

Hope for Spurs comes in the fact that they were the first team to beat City in the league last season, with Pep Guardiola's men on a six game winning run at that point in time. That came at White Hart Lane though, Dele Alli scoring to follow up Alexsander Kolarov's own goal as Spurs ran out 2-0 winners.

The Citizens have won their last 15 top-flight games, a feat that's never been achieved in English football history before. They've won 16 of their 17 league games this season, drawing the other and thus remain unbeaten with an eleven point lead over second placed Manchester United.

There is a reason that all eyes are on this game and it's partly that people are desperate to see whether Manchester City's record breaking winning run can be brought to an end.

Good evening everyone and welcome to our live coverage of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, as we take you through the clash with minute-by-minute commentary. I'm Harry Harris and I'll be with you this evening for what many are dubbing the 'game of the weekend' in the Premier League, whilst Charlie Malam and Josef Leizerowitz are at the Etihad for us. Let's hope for a game that lives up to the hype!