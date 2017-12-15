Photo Source: Standard Sport

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs hoping to repeat history in ending City's run

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to lose to Pep Guardiola in England, he'll hope to keep it that way come Saturday evening.

Oliver Emmerson

Tottenham Hotspur will fancy their chances of ending Manchester City's historic winning run at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

City come into the game in astonishing form, having established an eleven point lead at the top of the table by winning 16 of their first 17 matches, including the last 15 in succession.

That's more than any side has managed before in England's top flight, let alone since the inception of the Premier League.

However, Spurs are one of the top teams in the league being left in City's shadow, so will be sure to present a tough test as the Citizens bid to extend their run.

Will history repeat itself?

City were on a six match winning run at the start of the league season when they visited Spurs last October, their first league defeat of the Pep Guardiola era inflicted at White Hart Lane courtesy of an Aleksander Kolarov own goal and Dele Alli's strike.

Tottenham will hope to end another City winning run and do have form of good performances in Manchester, having battled from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at the Etihad last season.

Things are different this time around though, Spurs are well behind City and haven't won any of their last four away games.

They do come into the game off the back of three wins though, a comprehensive 2-0 home win against Brighton on Saturday the latest victory.

City's record run has been well documented and they'll return to the Etihad in style having broken the win record with victories away to neighbours Manchester United and relegation threatened Swansea City.

They have struggled somewhat at home lately though, requiring late winners from Raheem Sterling and then David Silva to see off Southampton and West Ham respectively. 

Team news

City's team issues revolve around the defence, with captain Vincent Kompany likely to join John Stones on the injured list, leaving Eliaquim Mangala to partner Nicolas Otamendi at the heart of their defence. 

In attack, Guardiola has a plethora of options to choose from but you wouldn't expect him to go all out against a team of Spurs' quality, meaning one of Gabriel Jesus or Sergio Aguero will likely have to settle for a place on the bench.

Tottenham have welcomed Erik Lamela back in recent weeks and he may hope to start on the right in an attempt to target make-shift City left-back Fabian Delph.

Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama remain out, a huge worry when you've got an attack like City's to face.

