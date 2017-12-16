Nuno Espírito Santo delighted with his side's "deserved" win against Sheffield Wednesday

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espírito Santo reflected on his side's "deserved" 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at Hillsborough on Friday evening.

There is no doubt that Nuno's side were not at their best for large periods of the match but Rúben Neves' first-half strike was enough to secure all three points in South Yorkshire.

Nuno was delighted with his side for holding out after Carlos Carvalhal's side threw everything at them in the second-half in search of an equaliser. He said: "It was very tough. The second-half was a physical game. We struggled for big moments, they were on top of us."

He added: "(In those moments) you have to stick together; you have to defend well. I think it was deserved once again."

Breaking records

This result meant it was the first time in Wolves' history that they have won four consecutive games away from home without conceding a single goal. Nuno was unaware of this but pointed out that "statistics are there for someone to change."

Wolves' record signing Neves dominated discussion in Nuno's post-match press conference but he was keen to point out the contribution of the entire team rather than just one individual.

He said: "It was a good (goal) from Ruben. Every player becomes better when they have good teammates. It gives the chance to the player to perform well. It is the team that supports Ruben."

However, there is no doubt that the £15 million that Wolves paid to secure Neves' services from FC Porto in the summer is starting to look like very good business. If he can help them achieve promotion to the Premier League come next May, then it will be money well spent.

A risk of becoming complacent?

This result has put Wolves seven points clear at the top of the Championship table ahead of Cardiff City's match against Hull City on Saturday evening. However, Nuno ruled out the possibility of complacency becoming a problem among his squad in the coming weeks.

He said: "I know that from day one. I look in their eyes and all I see is ambition to be better and be stronger. If you met them, you would realise the same."

Despite the victory, Nuno was not entirely satisfied with his side's performance as they were clearly not at their usual best at Hillsborough. They had to show their other qualities in order to grind out the three points.

He said: "There were moments we should do better. Not every game is going to be the same. Today we fought very well."

He added: "Now it is time to rest and have a good weekend. (We will be) back again Monday and be stronger all the way."

A big moment in the game came when Adam Reach had a superb opportunity to put the hosts ahead after being set-up by Jordan Rhodes but could only volley his effort wide. This was shortly followed by Neves' opening goal.

However, Nuno played down the significance of this period of play. He said: "It is football. Football is like that. Moments can change this sort of game."

Wolves will return to Molineux for their next league match as they host Ipswich Town and they will be desperate to continue their fine run of form infront of their home supporters.