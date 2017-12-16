Chris Coleman insists "even bigger games" are to come after ridding "unwanted record" in Fulham victory

Sunderland AFC manager has reveled in the joy of getting rid of the club's "unwanted" home record after they ended 21-match winless streak with the 1-0 victory over Fulham, but also insisted that there are "even bigger games" to come for the Wearsiders.

Really happy for a lot of other people

It had been a miserable 364 days on Wearside for club and fans alike with their last three points coming in the 1-0 win over Watford on 17 December 2016, 21 games have followed with no reply but after a good start to the Coleman tenure things were looking up when Fulham came to the North East.

The home side were certainly the better of the two as they produced a number of decent opportunities from the likes of Darron Gibson and George Honeyman in first period, but were met with opposition from Slaviša Jokanović's men with chances for the likes of Stefan Johansen and Tom Cairney.

James Vaughan was only denied by an excellent reaction save from Marcus Bettinelli as well as the crossbar, it looked like that the run would carry over into 22 matches until Josh Maja's 77th minute effort finally secured three points on their own turf.

The 25,000-plus Sunderland contingent will have been elated to finally see there side to break their curse, Chris Coleman also shared his pride but insisted that there is going to be "even bigger games" to come.

"It is a great feeling and they will enjoy it. It is good to get rid of an unwanted record, a fantastic three points," Coleman told his post-match press conference. "From my point of view it is only three points, a small gain. This is a positive day but I know what is ahead of us, I am not getting carried away."

"This is a great three points. it gets us out of that bottom three. There are a lot of points still to play for," the 47-year-old warned to the gathered press. "The supporters were ecstatic. I would be the same as them if I had waited that long for the home win!"

"The next game is at home to Birmingham, what we can't do is think everything is okay because we have won," the Welshman added. "Next week is even bigger, a team in and around us. We have to build on what we are doing."

Gave us the injection and impact we needed

Coleman put all his cards on the table with 20 minutes to play as he replaced both Vaughan and Lewis Grabban for Maja and Joel Asoro, and the injection of youngsters proved to be key to Sunderland's success.

The two have been talked about at the Academy of Light for some time, with Asoro having made two appearances previously and Maja making his league debut for The Black Cats.

Maja and Asoro rewarded their manager's faith not only with the winning goal but pace and trickery, and Coleman stated that he had "no qualms" about putting the youngsters on the big stage.

"I had no qualms about putting the pair of them on," he said on the young pair. "I thought they would be able to handle the situation."

"They were a bit different to what we had, an unknown quantity - they gave us an injection and a had a big impact," the coach stated. "We wanted to win the game, no doubt. Fulham came to win the game too, they would have looked at our record and thought if they scored first."

"I felt we had the better chances before we scored. We had to fight and scrap," Coleman concluded. "I felt it was nicely poised, the way it was with 20 minutes to go for Josh and Joel. "Two young fresh legs coming on. It was the right time."