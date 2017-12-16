Florent Hadergjonaj happy after "well deserved win" over Watford

Huddersfield Town had not scored away from home since the first match of the season, when they defeated Crystal Palace 3-0.

Since then the Terriers had struggled to score on the road. The Yorkshire side were in need of goals badly to help in the aim of staying in the Premier League. Tom Ince had come close on several occasions, and home goals are not an issue for the Terriers, who defeated Brighton earlier in the week 2-0.

With Watford on a bad run of form, and the Terriers looking to get back to winning away from home, the match could have gone either way. Both sides had a man sent off, although Jonathan Hogg was off for a second bookable offence whereas Troy Deeney was shown a straight red after a bad challenge on Collin Quaner in the first half.

Well deserved win

Speaking after the game Florent Hadergjonaj commended the away fans, and the team as a whole, the Swiss player who is on loan to the Terriers from FC Ingolstadt 04 for the season said: "It was well deserved from the whole team, and also from the fans. They were amazing today and I think it's for the whole club a well deserved win today"

The right-back was asked about the previous away form, and how important it was to get the away form right and get the win away from home. Admitting that the Terriers have struggled in away games and the lack of goals the Swiss stated: "We want to work on this, work on our away struggles. I think today we showed a very good performance."

Early Goal

Hadergjonaj went on to say that the team needed to "fight for every ball and score goals, this is very very positive." The Swiss defender was then asked about the start the team made with the early goal from Elias Kachunga. Hadergjonaj said "The start was very good, the first half was very very hard, with the sub and the red card. I think it was a dramatic first half."

"We scored two goals, we knew after half time that if we scored a third it would be easier for us. We scored the third goal very fast."

When asked if the pressing style where the Terriers were on the front foot and getting in Watford's face, was the kind of football he liked, the right-back acknowledged that as an offensive right back it's also the game he likes to play.

Huddersfield gaining three valuable away points sees them sit in 11th place in the Premier League and they cannot be overtaken this week. The Terriers travel to Southampton next week for another away match, the confidence will be high that away goals can come.