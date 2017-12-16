Lukaku and Lingard ensure United win despite nervous last ten minutes against the Baggies

That though brings an end to today's game between West Brom and Manchester United from the Hawthorns. I hope you have enjoyed our coverage, I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through the game but until next time, have a good evening.

United looked comfortable after Lukaku and Lingard gave them a 2-0 lead but they sat off in the second half and that allowed the hosts off the mark.

In the end United just about hung on to earn a very important three points away from home. Barry got a goal back for the hosts in the 77th minute but in the end United saw the game through.

90+4' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. West Brom 1-2 Manchester United.

90+3' - Matic receives a yellow card for time wasting.

90'- The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half.

86' - Manchester United substitution: Lingard is replaced by Scott McTominay.

85' - A brilliant cross from Brunt found Rodriguez in the box and his strong header went just wide of the goal with De Gea beaten. United need to wake up now or else they will throw this game away.

79' - Manchester United substitution: Rashford is replaced by Anthony Martial.

77' - Goal for West Brom! Barry gets one goal back for the hosts. A brilliant corner was whipped into the box by Brunt and when United failed to clear the ball, Barry struck the ball into the net. Game on? we will find out

72' - West Brom subsitution: Krychowiak is replaced by Chris Brunt.

66' - Manchester United substitution: Valencia is replaced by Marcos Rojo.

64' - West Brom substitution: Burke is replaced by Jay Rodriguez.

57' - A brilliant passing move from United ended with Lingard controlling a Valencia cross into the path of Rashford, who hit a first time shot just wide of the goal with Ben Foster beaten in goal.

53' - Rashford receives the first yellow card of the game for reacting angrily to a challenge on him a few minutes ago.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

West Brom have made a substitution at half-time. Claudio Yacob is replaced by Gareth Barry.

Well after finding it difficult to find a way through a packed West brom defence for nearly half an hour, two goals in eight minutes has seen United go in at half-time with a 2-0 lead. Lukaku headed home to give them the lead before Lingard scored via a deflection to put United in firm control. What will Pardew do to his team at half-time to try and find a way back into the game? We will find out in a few minutes time when the second half resumes.

45+1' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. West Brom 0-2 Manchester United.

45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.

44' - West Brom break on the visitors who were on the attack and it resulted in De Gea making a good save from a Livermore strike from the edge of the box.

35' - Goal for United! Lingard doubles United's lead at the Hawthorns. The goal came after a good passage of play with Mata playing the ball to Lingard on the edge of the box and his strike went into the back of the net via a deflection from Hegazi.

34' - West Brom have responded well to going a goal down as Nyom's good cross into the box was just about scrambled away as it looked like McClean was going to score the equaliser.

27' - Goal for United! Lukaku opens the scoring for the visitors. The goal was created by a great cross from Rashford which Lukaku headed into the top corner of the net under alot of pressure. That is just what this game needed.

18' - It's clear from the opening stages of the game how much United miss Pogba when he is not playing as their passing is not quick enough and it's allowing the hosts to get back and defend all of the spaces.

7' - The visitors have settled well early on as they continue to pass the ball around well without creating any clear cut chances. The hosts on the otherhand are sitting back and allowing United to have the ball and will try and hit the visitors on the counter attack whenever they can.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on here at the Hawthorns!

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, McTominay, Ibrahimovic, Martial.

West Brom substitutes: Myhill, Robson-Kanu, Brunt, Barry, Rodriguez, McAuley, Field.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Young, Smalling, Jones, Matic, Herrera, Lingard, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku.

West Brom starting XI: Foster, Nyom, Evans, Hegazi, Gibbs, Yacob, Livermore, Krychowiak, Burke, McClean, Rondón.

The all important team news from the Hawthorns is in. Stay tuned as we bring it to you next!

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 1:15PMBST but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Predicted Manchester United starting XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Young; Matic, Herrera; Lingard, Mata, Martial; Lukaku.

Predicted West Brom starting XI: (4-3-3) Foster; Nyom, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs; Livermore, Barry, Field; Robson-Kanu, Rondon, Rodriguez.

United go into the game without a few key players with Paul Pogba serving the final game of his three game suspension. Mourinho also confirmed that defender Eric Bailly requires surgery on his ankle and will be out for up to three months. Marouane Fellaini is another player who is out with a knee injury and is unlikely to be back until the new year. Luke Shaw though will be hoping his good performance on Wednesday gives him a real chance of being in the squad from now on as he looks to show Mourinho what he is made off.

In terms on team news for the game, Pardew revealed at his pre-match press conference that he is hopeful that Matt Phillips and Nacer Chadli will be available to play following their recent injuries but Gareth Barry remains doubtful for the game with a thigh injury but will have a late fitness test. Sam Field and Jay Rodriguez will both be hoping to earn a recall to the starting eleven this weekend after being left out against Liverpool in midweek as Pardew goes in search of somehow getting his team to score more goals.

Mourinho's men will also be confident going into this game given that they won this corresponding fixture last season 2-0 with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring both goals.

The visitors will be looking to build on their 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Wednesday night which saw Romelu Lukaku score the winner which hopefully will spur the striker on to start scoring again now.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho brings his side to the Hawthorns knowing that his side must keep winning if they are to have any chance of catching runaway leaders Manchester City, who face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend so they could finally drop points.

Despite their league position though, the Baggies will be in good spirits ahead of the game game after holding free scoring Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Wednesday night in a game they weren't expected to get anything from.

This is a massive game for both sides in such a crucial part of the season but especially for the Baggies as they look to get their first win under Alan Pardew which is much needed given they are only two points off the bottom of the table going into the game.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at the Hawthorns between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United. Kick-off at the Hawthorns is set for 2:15BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.