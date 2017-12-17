David Wagner hails a deserved result at Watford

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner spoke to the media following the Terriers' 4-1 thumping of Watford at Vicarage Road.

Aaron Mooy's brace combined with goals from Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre ensured the first away win for Huddersfield since the opening day of the season.

Wagner says "we played well today"

Coming off of a 3-1 loss at the hands of Chelsea, the manager said “we played well today." Struggling to score, the German stated "we scored some wonderful goals & created more chances. The players deserves this result today."

He also praised the players and supporters, saying “I’m so delighted for the players and our away supporters, who were incredible today". While reiterating "Watford is a top team" , he felt "we were good also today."

German says road performance like this was coming

Wagner proclaimed that “if you saw the game today, you wouldn’t believe that we hadn’t scored away for so long! As I said before, we felt this result and performance was just around the corner”.

He praised his team and singled out specific players: “there were so many great individual stories today - Laurent Depoitre gave a great performance and Aaron Mooy got a double - but the best is the team performance.

“We wanted to press them on our front foot today and even at 11 vs 11, we did this very well today.”

Serious injury for Kachunga, sending off for Hogg

The only negative for Huddersfield was the knee injury suffered by Kachunga, with Wagner saying “Elias Kachunga’s injury looks serious; it’s something with his knee. Chris Löwe got a knock on his foot; we will have to wait and see."

The Terriers will also be without midfielder Jonathan Hogg for their next fixture at Southampton after picking up two yellow cards. Wagner was unsure of the decision to issue the second yellow: "I didn’t think Jonathan Hogg saw the player for his second yellow, but we have to accept it (the red card)."