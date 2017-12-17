İlkay Gündoğan states he is "happy" to beat a team like Tottenham as City's league run continues

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan insisted that he and the team are "happy" to beat a team like Tottenham Hotspur, as the German opened the scoring in Saturday's 4-1 demolition at The Etihad Stadium.

Surprised that I was free

It has been a tough start to life for Gündoğan since his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer as he has only really returned to full fitness, having suffered an unfortunate knee injury in the festive period last season.

The absence of the in-form David Silva shocked many ahead of the late kick-off on Saturday, but it opened the opportunity for the 27-year-old and he repaid the faith shown to him by Pep Guardiola.

It was Gündoğan that opened the scoring early on as he headed home the corner before further goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling. The win opened a 21-point gap over Spurs and the German midfielder shared his happiness with his and his side's performance.

"I have been through tough times so especially games like today where you are able to improve your self-confidence are very important," Gündoğan admitted. "Today was a good day."

"It was an incredible performance," the German stated. "We are happy to beat a team like Tottenham."

"I was a bit surprised that I was free (for his goal from a corner)," the midfielder added. "I guess the Spurs players didn't know I am strong at that!"

​'We are here to win titles', De Bruyne confirms

Saturday's victory continued City's excellent run in the Premier League as they recorded their 16th consecutive victory, having broke the British record for the most consecutive league wins midweek with the 4-0 win over Swansea City.

Such a dominate performance over one of the clubs many would have considered a 'title rival' has only prompted more talk of City charging to the title unbeaten, but when asked if they were looking to imitate or beat Arsenal's 'invincible' season Kevin De Bruyne stated that Guardiola's side is only focused on silverware.

"No, absolutely not," he said on replicating Arsenal's unbeaten record. "We are here to win titles."

"We had a great start," the Belgian proclaimed. "It's still more than half (of the season to go) so it's still very difficult."

"We want to win every game," De Bruyne concluded. "And everybody who comes in is doing an incredible job."