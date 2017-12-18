Manchester City starlet Phil Foden wins BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year

Manchester City's young starlet Phil Foden has rounded off his first year in professional football, with the world champion awarded BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year for 2017.

Phil Foden caps off quite the year

It has been quite the 365 days for the young star from Stockport on both a domestic and international level, having made his debut for The Citizens back in November as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Feyenoord before becoming the youngest Englishman to make his full Champions League debut in the 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, it has been on the global stage that the 17-year-old has shone brightest as part of the U17 World Cup winning side. Foden played a key role in the Three Lions' success scoring two goals in the final and winning the Golden Ball award for the tournament's best player.

The BBC's coveted sports award show took place on Sunday night, as Foden beat the likes of gymnast Ellie Downie and para-skier Millie Knight to the award previously won by the likes of Andy Murray and Wayne Rooney.

City are not unbeatable just yet, states Gabriel Jesus

Foden made a cameo appearance on Saturday as he was brought on late into their thrashing of supposed title rival Tottenham Hotspur, as Pep Guardiola's men continued their breakneck rise to the Premier League title with the 4-1 victory.

Goals from İlkay Gündoğan, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling gave them a 14-point gap ahead of Manchester United's 2-1 win over West Brom on Sunday. It also further increased talk of City going the whole season unbeaten but Gabriel Jesus insisted that the side can't think they are "unbeatable".

"This was one of our best performances this season," he said following Saturday's victory. "Against a really good opponent that has brilliant players."

"So well done to us, not just because of the result, but also the way that we've beaten Tottenham," the Brazilian stated. "The score could have been even larger."

"Our team is performing excellently but there are other clubs doing the same," Jesus concluded. "We can't think that we're unbeatable and we have to keep our focus game by game."