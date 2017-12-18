Manchester United reportedly get the green light to make £60million move for Juventus' Alex Sandro

It is believed that Manchester United have been given the green light to make their first transfer of the January window, with The Red Devils ready to make a £60million bid for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro.

One in, one out in January for United

José Mourinho spent the big bucks the summer to make sure that his side were fully prepared for a title race, however due to the sheer excellence of their rivals across the city it has seen them end up 11 points adrift in second place.

It is clear that both Manchester City and United will be looking to strengthen their sides in the January transfer window, especially in the defensive department with Mourinho confirming that Eric Bailly would be missing for around three months through ankle surgery.

It has been reported that Mourinho has been looking to offload their out of form full-backs, with Luke Shaw still believed to be heading for the exit despite regaining form on his return to the side. Meanwhile, Matteo Darmian is believed to be a target for Galatasaray.

Sandro is the reported target who has been linked with a move to the Premier League previously with Juventus rejecting a £65m offer from Chelsea in the summer. The Italian champions rejected the offer but are believed to be more open to an offer after his drastic drop in form in the current campaign.

Red Devils the only exception for Louis Van Gaal

Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford has been a good one thus far having secured three trophies in his first season, and will be looking to better that the second time around despite City's dominance at the top of the Premier League club.

It does seem that The Red Devils may have finally found the right manager following two relatively unsuccessful spells under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, with Mourinho taking over from his former colleague. In fact, the Dutchman believes that Mourinho was already lined-up when he was still in the job.

Van Gaal hasn't had a job since his departure from Old Trafford, and admitted that he wouldn't return to football unless it was with a "big English club" so he can "get one over" his former employers.

"I will probably not manage a club anymore," van Gaal tod The Mirror. "I would make one exception."

"If a big English club comes for me," the Dutchman proclaimed. "Then I would do it."

"Because then," van Gaal concluded. "I can get the chance to get one over on Manchester United."