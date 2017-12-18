Mark Noble proud to mark 300th appearance for West Ham with three points

West Ham ​recorded three points on Saturday afternoon in a 3-0 win against Stoke City, with captain Mark Noble ​particularly pleased with the result following his 300th ​Premier League appearance for the club.

Prior to kick-off, a power cut at the Bet365 stadium saw the contest delayed by an hour, yet there were to be no distractions for ​David Moyes' ​side. Taking the lead inside 20 minutes via the penalty spot, Mark Noble capitalised on the referees decision to award a spot-kick after ​Manuel Lanzini ​was brought down in the area. Subsequent goals from ​Marko Arnautovic and Diafra Sakho ​ensured the away side took all the spoils back to the London stadium.

Noble delighted to mark 300th Premier League appearance with a goal and a win

Taking seven points from games against ​Chelsea, Arsenal and ​​The Potters, Noble spoke of his delight at the club's change of fortunes under Moyes.

“It was a good performance, all in all, and we’ve kept three clean sheets in a week, which is some achievement, especially with the opposition we’ve played against,” Moyes said.

“Stoke away is a tough place to come and then we had an hour-long delay. We sat in the changing room all ready to go out, then we had to start our preparations again."

“It was obviously nice to get on the scoresheet in my 300th Premier League game. I had slightly twinged my hamstring against Arsenal. We played three games in a week and really dug in and I think it was a little bit too much for my right hamstring!

“I don’t think I’ll really appreciate it until I finish playing. This was my 300th Premier League appearance and it’s unbelievable. I can remember my first game for West Ham, playing for the reserves when I was 14…

“To make 300 Premier League appearances is just fantastic and it was nice to get on the scoresheet as well. I planned it by turning them around before kick-off, even though I got booed by their fans at the time!" ​Moyes continued.

​Hammers record biggest win on the road since Boxing Day last year

West Ham have enjoyed a brilliant turn around under David Moyes, with recent results pulling them out of the relegation zone and into a much healthier league position. Noble pointed to his pleasure over the team's overall performance at the weekend, reflecting on the impact of the fans against Stoke.

“Our fans were fantastic and we’ve given them that belief now that they’re going to come and watch us and we’re going to get a result. The support they gave Arthur, Arnie and the boys was great and we thank them for that."

“Marko hit the bar twice and finally he managed to score one, then Diafra, we all know that when he is in that position, he hardly ever misses.

“It was a great day for all of us. The whole squad played their part. But we can’t dwell on it as we’ve got a massive game on Tuesday night [at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup] and another massive game at home to Newcastle, so we just need to keep being resilient, keep scoring goals and keep winning football matches," Noble stated.