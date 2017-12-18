Aaron Cresswell: 'What more can you ask for?'

Manuel Pellegrini is delighted with the performance against Manchester United.

Aaron Cresswell: &#039;What more can you ask for?&#039;

The defender reflected on West Ham's 3-0 win over Stoke at the weekend.

Leanne Prescott

Aaron Cresswell ​reflected on West Ham's ​3-0 victory over Stoke City ​on Saturday afternoon, praising his teammates for not getting distracted despite an hour delay prior to kick-off due to a power cut. 

'What more can you ask for?' states Cresswell as Hammers take three points against Stoke

The Hammers were in terrific form at the Bet365, capitalising on a defensively inept performance from the home side to continue their impressive run of form. It took just 19 minutes for ​David Moyes' ​side to take the lead, with ​Mark Noble converting from the penalty spot after Manuel Lanzini ​was brought down in the area. Marko Arnautovic and Diafra Sakho scored two further goals to ensure all the spoils went to the away side, lifting West Ham out of the relegation zone in the process.

"We're delighted, especially as that's three clean sheets on a spin!” Moyes said. “The main thing was that we got the three points."

"Obviously, it was a tough sort of afternoon, with the game being delayed, but all the lads were brilliant and we relaxed for the hour we had to wait."

​Result could've been even better for West Ham

"I thought the lads were excellent today. I thought Marko was brilliant, along with Michail. On another day with more luck, Arnie could have had a hat-trick but he's got the second goal and sealed the win."

"We defended well, went forward well, got three goals, three points and a clean sheet. It hasn't been good enough. Stoke away is never easy, but we got three points. What more can you ask for?"

The result sees West Ham move up to 15th in the Premier League ​- a stark reflection of the improvement the team have made under new management. Fuelled with more determination and passion than under Bilic, The Hammers are two points above the danger zone and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run through a busy Christmas period.

