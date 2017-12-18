Division 1 Féminine Week 12 Review: OM pick up their first win of the season

With one last game before the winter break in Division 1 Féminine, Olympique de Marseille were the talk of the weekend as they managed to pull off an improbable win over Paris FC. At the other end of the table, Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain remain in close quarters after their respective wins as the battle for the league title.

Marseille 1 - 0 Paris FC

Last season, OM found their first win in the top division against the now-defunct FCF Juvisy. Juvisy became Paris FC one year later and it was against the same side that Marseille found the win, albeit after a longer period of games without a win. During the first half, the strong win allowed Paris FC to take control of the game but they could not create enough opportunities to test Marseille's goalkeeper. In the second half, with the wind in front of them, Paris FC began to try and open up the home side's defense and almost did so through Inès Jaurena in the 65th minute but Jaurena could not find the breakthrough. They were made to pay for that miss five minutes later when Kelly Gadea gave Marseille the lead after meeting Cindy Caputo's free-kick at the far post.

Marseille held on for their first win of the season and although they sit at the bottom of the division, this may be the catalyst they need to shoot up the table next year and stay in the French first division. Paris FC will look back on this game and now that they put on a poor showing. The Parisiennes stay in fourth place but are now 17 points away from the top of the table and 12 points away from a Champions League position.

Ol continue to lead the race for the league title | Source: olweb.fr

OL 4 - 0 Guingamp

​Olympique Lyonnais continue to keep their foot on the pedal as they search for a historic twelfth league championship. This time around, they romped to a 4-0 win over EA Guingamp which included to a brace by Aga Hegerberg. Hegerberg started things off with a goal in the eighth minute and Eugénie Le Sommer made it two in the 27th minute. The home side had to wait until the second half to breach Guingamp's goal again as Hegerberg picked up her 18th goal of the season in the 61st minute, keeping her on top of the goal scoring charts, and Dzsenifer Marozsán capped things off in the 66th minute.

OL stay five points ahead of their bitter rivals, PSG, after beating them last Monday and picking up their twelfth consecutive win this weekend against Guingamp. The away side knew that they would not get much out of this game and that was the case as Guingamp spent most of the game trying to keep the score down. They have now slid into eleventh place and have a tough job to complete once the league returns to push themselves out of the relegation zone.

PSG 6 - 0 Rodez

Paris Saint-Germain were undeterred by their previous loss to OL and made short work of a visiting Rodez AF, winning by a six goal margin. Things started off badly for Rodez when Ekaterina Tyryshkina turned the ball into her own net in the 23rd minute, giving PSG the lead. That was the only goal of the first half but PSG came out firing on all cylinders in the second half. Emma Berglund headed home from a corner in the 56th minute to make it two and one of France's rising stars, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, scored her 11th goal of the season one minute later. Jennifer Hermoso made it four in the 63rd minute, Marie-Laure Delie scored her seventh of the season in the 78th minute and Kadidiatou Diani wrapped things up with a goal in the 87th minute.

PSG stay in touch with OL after this win and will look for any stumbles by the reigning champions to take advantage of once the season returns from the break. Rodez on the other hand, are in ninth and are now keeping an eye on the teams below them as they are only one point above the relegation zone.

Lille 2 - 0 Soyaux

​Lille OSC followed up their big win last week with another solid outing at home as they beat ASJ Soyaux by two goals to nil. This season's newcomers found the opening goal in the 33rd minute when Jana Coryn latched onto a long ball over the top and then proceeded to round the goalkeeper and placing the ball into an empty net. The game remained at 1-0 despite the best efforts of Soyaux to level things up and Ouleymata Sarr made sure of the points in stoppage time with the second goal of the game.

This was another big step forward for Lille who now find themselves on the rise and out of the relegation zone. It's still a very tightly contested battle at the bottom of the table but Lille will use this momentum going into the second half of the season to try and secure another season in the top flight. Soyaux stay in sixth after their loss and although they will not like how they ended 2017, they are still in a good spot for a team of their size and with the right additions to the team during the January transfer window, they will look to consolidate that position by the time the season ends.

Note: The matches featuring Fleury 91 against Montpellier HSC and ASPTT Albi against FC Girondins de Bordeaux have been postponed until further notice.