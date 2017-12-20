Photo labelled for reuse by Wikipedia

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Watford: Slipping Seagulls take on depleted Hornets at the AMEX

The two sides, both once in the top half of the table, are desperate for a win as they attempt to end long winless runs in their clash on the South Coast.

Brighton & Hove Albion face off with Watford Saturday at the AMEX Stadium. The Seagulls are winless in their last seven matches, dropping to 13th in the Premier League table dating back to a 1-0 win at Swansea City on November 4th. 

The Hornets, once as high as sixth in the table, have slipped to 10th on the back of a five-match winless skid. Their last victory came on November 25th at Newcastle United, a 3-0 thumping of the Magpies.

 

Seagulls in freefall as lack of goal scoring rears its ugly head

Chris Hughton's side have been bereft of goals, shut out in five of the seven games on this current winless run. The last time they found the back of the net was Glenn Murray's 51st-minute penalty at Liverpool.

Brighton are the third-lowest scoring team in the top flight, having found the back of the net only 14 times, Swansea and West Bromwich Albion only tallying fewer goals.

Hughton stated he would like to bring in another striker: "We will only do something in January if it's right for us to do", he said."We need to make sure that our squad is as strong as possible going into this last stage of the season.

"If there is the right player available and it's one that we feel can add to what we do here, then there will be interest but only if it's right. We will work as hard as we can leading into January and if anything happens, it'll be because it's right."

 

Hornets skidding, enter clash shorthanded 

Marco Silva's club have their own issues. Without a win in five, the Hornets will be missing the services of Abdoulaye Doucouré, banned having collected his fifth booking of the season in the loss to Huddersfield Town, while Troy Deeney and Marvin Zeegelaar are also suspended following their respective red cards.

Kiko Femenía will not feature as his hamstring injury is not yet fully healed. One bit of good news for Watford is the return of Tom Cleverley, back from a one-match ban served against Huddersfield last week. Will Hughes' status will be determined later on as he attempts to return from a hamstring injury.​

 

 

All-time history 

The two teams played out a scoreless draw in their first meeting on August 26th at Vicarage Road. The Hornets have won seven of the prior 18 meetings with only four victories for the Seagulls, seven draws mixed in.

The last win at home for Brighton in this fixture was on January 3, 2005 when the Seagulls emerged 2-1 winners. Since then, the Hornets have won three with two draws mixed in on their trips to the South Coast, outscoring Brighton 9-4.

