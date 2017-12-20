Swansea City sack head coach Paul Clement

Swansea City have sacked head coach Paul Clement with immediate effect after 11 months in charge.

Swansea sit at the bottom of the table after 18 games, and are four points from safety.

The Welsh side have recorded just three wins all season, and have scored a league-low 10 goals this campaign.

Clement gone

Speaking to the club website, chairman Huw Jenkins said: “To change the manager, especially at only the halfway point of the season, is the last thing we wanted to do as a club.

“We had three different manager last season and as a result we all wanted to give Paul as much time as possible to turn things around.”

Swansea will now search for a new manager for the fifth time in just over two years, and have said that they will update fans on plans for a new manager within 24 hours.

Jenkins continued: “We felt we couldn’t leave it any longer and needed to make a change to give us the best chance of an uplift and a turnaround in fortunes with the club bottom of the Premier League.”

What went wrong?

Clement was reportedly told he was relieved of his duties after taking training today ahead of the crucial upcoming game at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The side were in a similar position last season, when they appointed Clement on January 3 and he guided them to safety after winning 29 points from 19 games.

However with a squad that is worse off than last season, the board appear to think that the 45-year-old former Real Madrid assistant could not repeat his success from last year.

Swansea’s downfall this season has been a lack of creativity, although Clement can’t take the blame as he did not make the decision to sell Gylfi Sigurdsson for £45 million to Everton and not sign a replacement.

Poor recruitment has been a staple of Swansea’s slip down the table in recent years, and it has cost another manager his job.

Clement’s assistants Nigel Gibbs and Karl Halabi have also left the club, as Leon Britton and Alan Curtis could command the dugout on Saturday unless the club appoint a new manager before then.

Tony Pulis has been strongly linked with the job, which could see him return to his homeland while Slaven Bilic and Ryan Giggs will stake their claim for Clement’s old seat.