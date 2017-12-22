David Wagner feels Huddersfield Town need to be at their best against Southampton

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner spoke to the press as the Terriers prepare to face Southampton as the Premier League season meets the halfway stage.

Huddersfield are sitting in 12th in the table on 21 points fresh from a 4-1 thumping of Watford and the German is confident as the Terriers head to St. Mary's.

Wagner wants trust, togetherness ahead of Southampton visit

Wagner believes Huddersfield sit in a good position because “everybody in this club has the trust and belief with what they are doing; this isn’t difficult because of what they have done in the last two years."

Wagner added,"we have done something special, so we just have to remind them what they have to do.

“The players have to be focused on the quality they have; their togetherness, their fitness and the game plan.”

Huddersfield manager gives update on injured players

Wagner admitted, “it’s never nice to lose players through injury" and started out by saying "Elias Kachunga will be out for 8-12 weeks with a ligament injury and it’s a blow.

“Chris Löwe is back in training today & will be in the squad, Michael Hefele had a set back so won’t be in the squad but we hope he will train with us soon.

"We are without Jonathan Hogg and we expect Philip Billing and Jon Stanković back in mid-January.”

Terriers "need to be at their best" against Saints, says Wagner

The German said Huddersfield "can take a lot of things out of the game against Southampton earlier this season, but we know it’s a new game, an away game, where again we have to be at our best."

He was full of praise for the opposition, stating “Southampton is a team full of top class individuals and has a very good manager, but we have to be clear on getting all of our details right and being focused on us.

“We will take every game as it comes but of course against Southampton on Saturday we will go for three points.”

Focus, keeping players healthy key during busy Christmas period

With a glut of games during the holiday season, Wagner feels “It’s so important during the Christmas period that you focus on what is in front of you. We are focused on football at this time not family.”

In order to keep the players fresh,“we have rotated our players to prepare the squad for this busy Christmas period. We want to keep our players fit and healthy. “We have a fantastic mood in the dressing room at the minute!”

Wagner assures fans all transfers to be approved by him

“I can make it totally clear that I have spoken to Dean (Hoyle), our Chairman, and no player will leave our club if I don’t want to send him out on loan or sell him. There will be no outgoings without my permission.”